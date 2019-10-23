”I told them that since we came to training camp, rookie minicamp, the second day I was struggling with the playbook and Chuck knew the playbook like the back of his hand,” said Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, also in his third season. “He’s in those books. Coach was asking me a question in rookie minicamp and I didn’t know the answer and I’m hearing a little something in the back from Chuck giving me the answer. He’s always been in his iPad [looking at the playbook]. He always knows what to do. I had no panic in Chuck at all.”