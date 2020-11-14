Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 6-2 start | COMMENTARY

As the Ravens prepare to start the second half of the season Sunday night against the New England Patriots, they must continue to work on an offense that has been limited for two and a half years.
It was inevitable that the Ravens would reach this point. In offensive coordinator Greg Roman, they have an assistant who is mostly in charge of the running game, the same way he was in San Francisco. When the Ravens drafted running quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018, it was the perfect marriage.
But this is the NFL, and defenses always catch up. Opposing teams are using zone pressures to keep Jackson from getting to the outside and dropping their inside linebackers into coverage in the middle of the field to take away his favorite throws.
After the Ravens led the NFL in both rushing and passing efficiency last season, they have dropped to No. 5 in rushing and No. 23 in passing. A little frustration is starting to show, especially after Jackson said this week that opposing teams are calling out their plays before the snap.
That’s funny, but nothing new in the NFL. Other teams study video and look for tendencies. Opposing players call out “tells” on almost every play.
Great offensive teams are predictable. Everyone knew the great Green Bay teams of the 1960′s were going to run the Packers sweep, but few could stop it. Washington coach Joe Gibbs ran the “counter trey” about 20 times per game in the early 1980′s, but it was never shut down. Everybody knew San Francisco 49ers receiver Jerry Rice was going to run those famed slants and turn short gains into long ones, but he still ended up in the Hall of Fame.
It comes down to execution.
Does Roman need to be less predictable? Of course, but part of the problem is that Jackson is limited.
He isn’t accurate and can’t throw outside the numbers. Very seldom does he make it past the first receiver in his progressions. Unlike Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes, who scramble to throw, Jackson just takes off.
And let’s not forget about an offensive line that struggles in pass protection.
“Work in progress” is the correct term for the Ravens offense. They have to find little things to improve on and might have found that last week in the no-huddle, up-tempo offense.
In recent weeks, there has been some finger-pointing by both Jackson and receiver Marquise Brown, but someone needs to remind them that they are 6-2 and the second best team in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
This offense has limitations, but the players, as well as Roman, are all part of the problem.
But before the Ravens start the second half, it’s time for the midseason report card.
Quarterback
Everything in this offense still runs through Jackson and his ability to make big plays. He hasn’t had the explosive plays of a year ago and struggles with his accuracy, but he still can take control of a game with his pace and athleticism. For this team to go far in the playoffs, Jackson (134-for-213 for 1,513 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions) has to become more consistent as a passer and be able to stretch defenses. He hasn’t done that in the first half of the season, even though he has a completion rate of 62.9%. Grade: B-
Running backs
Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have shown that they are capable replacements for starter Mark Ingram II, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury. Edwards (75 carries for 328 yards) has shown good power and burst while Dobbins (52 carries for 297 yards) has been more balanced and more explosive on runs to the outside. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens mix in all three backs when Ingram returns. Grade: C+
Receivers
Tight end Mark Andrews has been productive, but the Ravens should use him more in the passing game. Andrews has 26 catches for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Brown leads the team in receptions with 30 for 417 yards, but the Ravens haven’t been able to factor the speed of Brown or rookie Devin Duvernay (11 catches for 129 yards) into the game plan. The Ravens need to use veteran receiver Willie Snead IV (20 catches for 292 yards and a touchdown) more as a zone buster because he is great at finding holes in coverage and has played well lately. Second-year receiver Miles Boykin is a good blocker but doesn’t add much in the passing game, recording 14 catches for 153 yards. Grade: C+
Offensive linemen
Considering recent ankle injuries to left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Tyre Phillips, which have sent them both to injured reserve, this group has been solid. The unit has been inconsistent the past two games but still plays with enough cohesiveness to win. Orlando Brown Jr. has handled the transition from right tackle to the left side and Mekari has been adequate replacing Phillips, especially in combination blocks and getting to linebackers on the second level. The key for the Ravens is to play with a lead because pass blocking is not this group’s strength. Grade: C
Defensive line
After a slow start for his standards, end Calais Campbell was becoming dominant again until a calf injury forced him out early last week in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Besides being a force in stopping the run and pass, Campbell has become a leader in the locker room. Nose tackle Brandon Williams has been dominant and tough inside against the run and end Derek Wolfe might have played his best games recently. Rookie tackle Justin Madubuike will eventually become a force, but fellow tackle Justin Ellis has also performed well and has earned more playing time. Grade: B+
Linebackers
Like most rookies, inside linebacker Patrick Queen has struggled at times, especially getting off blocks. Overall, though, he has handled the position well and leads the team in tackles with 52. The Ravens have gotten strong play from both weak-side linebackers L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison, who might be the starter there soon as a rookie. On the outside, Matthew Judon has been solid, routinely holding the edge and hustling. Pernell McPhee has been effective, but not as consistent as Judon. The pleasant surprises have come from reserves Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson, who have contributed four sacks and have worked into a nice rotation with Judon and McPhee. Grade: B
Secondary
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been the defense’s most dominant player. He has one interception, 2½ sacks, four forced fumbles and is third on the team in tackles with 40. He has become one of the most dependable cornerbacks in the NFL. Safety Chuck Clark has also been impressive with 45 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1½ sacks. Like Humphrey, Clark is always near the ball. Cornerback Marcus Peters has also made his share of big plays and Jimmy Smith has played a key role covering receivers on the outside or in the slot. Safety DeShon Elliott got off to a slow start but plays well in tandem with Clark. Elliott is fourth on the team in tackles with 36. Grade: A
Special teams
Justin Tucker has converted on 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and is 8-for-8 from 40 to 49 yards. Sam Koch has averaged 45 yards on 31 punts. The return game has been solid, but the Ravens might need a big play heading into the final quarter of the season. The Ravens are using two rookies as return specialists. James Proche II is averaging 8.8 yards on 18 punt returns while Duvernay has an average of 31.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns, including a 93-yard touchdown. Grade: A
Coaching
The Ravens are where many expected them to be at this point in the season and that’s because they have gotten good direction from coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens still need to cut down on penalties, and that’s a reflection on the coach. On offense, the Ravens have some progress to make and have to find a way to continue to improve. Defensively, the Ravens are prepared and seem to adjust well at halftime. They need to cut down on the finger-pointing in the secondary when they give up big plays. Grade: B