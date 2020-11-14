Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 6-2 start | COMMENTARY

Everything in this offense still runs through Jackson and his ability to make big plays. He hasn’t had the explosive plays of a year ago and struggles with his accuracy, but he still can take control of a game with his pace and athleticism. For this team to go far in the playoffs, Jackson (134-for-213 for 1,513 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions) has to become more consistent as a passer and be able to stretch defenses. He hasn’t done that in the first half of the season, even though he has a completion rate of 62.9%. Grade: B-