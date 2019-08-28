Preston: Ravens need to take a chance and keep rookie QB Trace McSorley

“He’s done a good job. It’s hard. It’s a hard position to operate,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll say this, too. The preseason is different than the regular season. I think back to when [brother] Jim [Harbaugh] was in San Diego. … Ryan Leaf, who, God bless him, is coaching now and stuff like that, he had an amazing preseason. He was shredding people, but it was Cover 2 and Cover 3, and all of a sudden, he came out and they started blitzing him in the first game, and it was a long year.”