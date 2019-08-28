Preston: Ravens need to take a chance and keep rookie QB Trace McSorley

The Ravens should find a spot for No. 3 quarterback Trace McSorley on the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
There are teams that don’t believe in carrying three quarterbacks, but McSorley, the sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State, has played well enough to earn a roster spot.
The Ravens could risk trying to put him on the practice squad, but another team would probably sign him because McSorley has played well in three preseason games, completing 36 of 63 passes for 362 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
There is nothing wrong with taking a risk at quarterback.
At other positions there is always a cornerback, safety, linebacker or defensive lineman a team can pick up off the street at the last moment. That’s true for quarterbacks, too, but McSorley is young and has shown potential.
That’s a good combination.
From afar, he appears coachable because of his solid mechanics. He is accurate on short passes, especially inside the red zone, but his arm strength is questionable when he has to throw outside the numbers.
The Ravens list McSorley at 6 feet and 202 pounds, but he looks shorter. That might be a problem in most offenses, but not as much in the Ravens’ because they will use a lot of rollouts and sprintouts for starter Lamar Jackson. McSorley should be able to operate in this offense without much of a problem, both standing in and getting outside of the pocket.
The Ravens have said that they could use McSorley like the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill — as a backup quarterback, running back, receiver and special teams performer — but he isn’t ready for that. Hill is 6-2 and weighs 220 pounds. To fill that role, McSorley needs time in the weight room. He has athletic talent like Hill, but not the body.
McSorley has caused some excitement in Baltimore, but he isn’t ready to be the starter and might never be one in the NFL. Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave everyone a clue Tuesday afternoon.
“He’s done a good job. It’s hard. It’s a hard position to operate,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll say this, too. The preseason is different than the regular season. I think back to when [brother] Jim [Harbaugh] was in San Diego. … Ryan Leaf, who, God bless him, is coaching now and stuff like that, he had an amazing preseason. He was shredding people, but it was Cover 2 and Cover 3, and all of a sudden, he came out and they started blitzing him in the first game, and it was a long year.”
“They should’ve kept Jim as a starter that year. I promise you, they’re sorry they didn’t! They would have had a much better season. So, you keep that in mind.”
McSorley has a lot of work to do to be a starter in the NFL. He isn’t as fast or as quick as Jackson or backup Robert Griffin III, and he can’t take advantage of option plays off the perimeter. He’ll face a lot a more complicated looks on defense than the vanilla stuff he is getting now.
Yet, that’s why the Ravens should keep him. He has played well against his level of competition and needs more time to develop. The Ravens have had their share of No. 3 quarterbacks who have played well, the last being Josh Woodrum in 2017 and 2018. But when Woodrum played against starters in the preseason, he struggled, and that basically ended his time in Baltimore.
McSorley might face a similar fate. He might not. But the Ravens need to keep him and find out. He is worth a look.