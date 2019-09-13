Preston’s preview: Key matchup, what’s at stake for Ravens vs. Cardinals, plus what’s on the radar in Week 2

The Cardinals are looking for their first win after a 27-27 tie with Detroit in a game they should have won. Arizona needs a win badly and they have a hot quarterback in rookie Kyler Murray who completed 20 of 29 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns last week in the second half. For that game, Murray completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. No team, though, was hotter than the Ravens, who scored 59 points against the Miami Dolphins last week. The Ravens proved that they have a better offense than a year ago, but now they have to become consistent. A 2-0 start would be big for the Ravens before heading to Kansas City next Sunday.