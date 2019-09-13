Preston’s preview: Key matchup, what’s at stake for Ravens vs. Cardinals, plus what’s on the radar in Week 2

Key matchup
Cardinals outside linebackers Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs versus Ravens tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Ronnie Stanley. Jones and Suggs combined for eight tackles and three sacks last week against the Detroit Lions. Both are high-motor players, but Suggs, the former Ravens star, is more of a complete package, combining both speed and quickness. Stanley and Brown have played against both in the past. Stanley is more of a finesse tackle, so he’ll at least be able to counter some of Jones’ speed. Suggs will give Brown problems because of his speed, but the best thing about Suggs is his ability to change directions. He can stop on a dime and throw tackles out of the way.
What’s at stake
The Cardinals are looking for their first win after a 27-27 tie with Detroit in a game they should have won. Arizona needs a win badly and they have a hot quarterback in rookie Kyler Murray who completed 20 of 29 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns last week in the second half. For that game, Murray completed 29 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. No team, though, was hotter than the Ravens, who scored 59 points against the Miami Dolphins last week. The Ravens proved that they have a better offense than a year ago, but now they have to become consistent. A 2-0 start would be big for the Ravens before heading to Kansas City next Sunday.
What’s on the radar
There aren’t too many head coaches fired after two games, but keep an eye on Miami’s Brian Flores. In the season opener of his debut, Flores’ Dolphins gave up 59 points to the Ravens in a stadium that was half-filled. By halftime, a lot of the fans had started to leave, including some who had come from Baltimore to cheer on the Ravens. It’s a good thing Miami has Jim Caldwell on the staff as assistant head coach, because he would be a capable replacement. Miami will host New England on Sunday at 1 p.m. Uh, oh …