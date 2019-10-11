Bengals’ short-passing offense versus Ravens’ short-passing defense: The Bengals have a new coach and offensive coordinator, but quarterback Andy Dalton’s strengths remain the same. Dalton is a rhythm quarterback and he loves to throw short timing patterns. The Bengals like to run a lot of run-pass option plays with Dalton. If he gets hot, he can beat any team. But if he is contained, the Bengals will probably lose. Dalton has completed 129 of 204 passes for 1,412 yards and seven touchdowns. To be successful, the Ravens have to stop the run so they won’t be fooled by play-action. They also have to get their arms up and try to knock down those quick passes. The play of the linebackers will be a key because they have to get good drops and fill passing lanes, which they have struggled with all season.