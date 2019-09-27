Preston’s preview: Key matchup, what’s a stake for Ravens-Browns, plus checking in on Joe Flacco

The interior lines of the Browns vs. the interior lines of the Ravens: This is true in every game, but more so in this one because both teams have dominating defensive lines and suspect offensive lines. The Browns are averaging only 89 rushing yards per game and have weak tackles in Greg Robinson and Chris Hubbard. The Ravens have struggled getting a consistent pass rush this season, but outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee should have good games against the Cleveland tandem. On the other side, the Browns have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL and their ends, Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon, are both quick and dangerous. Ravens offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. are certainly better than Robinson and Hubbard, but they will struggle with Garrett and Vernon. The Browns also have Sheldon Richardson at defensive tackle, and he’ll cause problems in the middle for the Ravens.