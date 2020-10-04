Mike Preston: Businesslike Ravens have yet to hit their peak in 2020 | COMMENTARY

“First of all, those two guys … I thought those two guys did just a tremendous job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Orlando switched to left tackle. D.J. went to right tackle, which he’d been practicing quite a bit at left tackle all week. So, I thought those guys really did a great job. [They] adapted on the fly and it speaks volumes for the type of football players they are. Ronnie has an issue, an upper body issue. It’s more of a strain than anything. He was really close to going. We thought maybe he’d be able to go. We actually thought he would be able to go, but those things are dicey sometimes. He just wasn’t able to do it, and he tried. So, hopefully he’ll be back for next week. We’ll see.”