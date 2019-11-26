There weren’t many holes for Rams running back Todd Gurley II. Tackles Brandon Williams and Domata Peko Sr. took away the runs inside the tackles and the Ravens also got a strong game from end Chris Wormley. The Ravens shuffled several other players inside to rest the regulars. The Ravens also reacted well to screens and were able to get out into the flats or into the passing lanes before Rams quarterback Jared Goff could execute plays. Grade: A