This group looks lost and has given up big plays every week. The coaches have said it’s a result of miscommunication, so either the players aren’t getting the concepts or the coaches are failing to get their points across. The Ravens have played most of the first four games without starting cornerback Jimmy Smith and slot cornerback Tavon Young because of injuries. Of course that will hurt, but veteran safeties Earl Thomas III and Tony Jefferson have also been caught out of position. The only cornerback who has played well is third-year performer Marlon Humphrey. Right now, this is a shell-shocked group, and they fear giving up another big play. The Ravens had crisp tackling in the first two games, but they regressed against Cleveland last week. The Ravens might get a chance to regroup against second-year Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph on Sunday because most of his passes are short. The Ravens need to regain some confidence. Right now, they’ve had their spirit broken and are allowing 302 passing yards per game. Grade: D