Preston: For once, it’s not the defense that will carry the Ravens. It’s Lamar Jackson.

“It caused two or three times in a different zone, calls, and we didn’t play them out right. One time, a backer didn’t do this. One time, a safety didn’t do that. One time, we didn’t talk through something. That’s where those [big] plays came from. So, as I said last week, we have to keep getting better, keep improving. Those are some things that we’ll have to work on. And credit to them with the routes as well.”