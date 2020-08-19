Mike Preston’s observations from the Ravens’ second padded practice | COMMENTARY

The Ravens receivers apparently got a case of Dez Bryant-itis because this young group performed well in the second day of padded practices Tuesday.
It wasn’t as if they performed poorly Monday, but word got around that the Ravens were inviting Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys star, in for a workout this week. When that happens, it sends a message, intentionally or not, to those on the roster that they need to step up or step back.
A lot of them stepped up Tuesday.
Second-year receiver Miles Boykin made two acrobatic catches, including one down the right sideline over cornerback Marlon Humphrey on third-and-8. If there is one receiver who might lose his position or playing time to Bryant, it’s Boykin.
Second-year receiver Marquise Brown also beat Humphrey for a long touchdown pass down the left sideline on a stop-and-go pattern and snagged several passes across the middle. Rookie Devin Duvernay blew by cornerback Marcus Peters for several long touchdown passes.
At one point, Peters complained openly and loudly about Duvernay running too many fade patterns and beating him deep. So about 15 minutes later, Duvernay beat him across the middle for a long touchdown.
Bye bye, Marcus.
It will be interesting to see if the Ravens sign Bryant because his best days are behind him, but at least for one day he made the receivers better.
“They are workaholics right now,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said of his receivers. “They’re trying to show us. ... Well, show the guys who’ve been in the league so far what their talent is made of and the reason they’re here. We’re just going to see when the time comes.”
Rookie worth watching
I am starting to like rookie defensive end Justin Madubuke, a third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M.
He looks powerful during sled work and moves well in bag drills, especially at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds. Actually, he did well Monday, but I had to see him for a second straight day. There wasn’t any drop-off, so he is worth keeping an eye on.
Boyle looks the part
Sixth-year tight end Nick Boyle used to just be considered an extra blocker on running plays, but he has made good progress as a receiver. Even when covered well, he has the ability to attack the ball and make plays.
He had two strong catches Tuesday, one over rookie linebacker Patrick Queen in which Boyle seemed to just want the ball more. Over the summer, the Ravens traded tight end Hayden Hurst, who is a better receiver than Boyle, especially on intermediate and long passes over the middle, but Boyle is more of a complete player.
Thomas in shape
Nearly a year ago, safety Earl Thomas III came into training camp a little pudgy, and there were times when he would limp after running hard on several consecutive plays.
But so far, he looks trim and fit. There has been no noticeable problem with his legs. In fact, he has run stride-for-stride with receivers when he has lined up against them in one-on-one drills.
Duo with an edge
Outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee seem to be feeding off each other.
Both have played well, especially during pass-rushing sessions matching up against offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. McPhee was a pleasant surprise for the Ravens last season until he was placed on injured reserve Oct. 21 with a triceps injury.
Judon is still playing at a high level after leading the Ravens in sacks with 9½.
Williams’ world
Nose tackle Brandon Williams missed Monday’s practice, but he made his presence felt Tuesday. He talks and jokes as much as former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. Suggs, though, couldn’t dance like Williams.
Williams did a lot of talking to defensive end Justin Ellis, nicknamed “Jelly”.
I bet every team has a defensive lineman named Jelly. The last one in Baltimore was tackle Lional Dalton, who played for the Ravens from 1998 through 2001.