Mike Preston: Like most fans, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is confident yet cautious heading into pivotal season | COMMENTARY

General manager Eric DeCosta’s message is similar to the feelings of a lot of Ravens fans: When it comes to the 2023 season, he is confident but will proceed with caution.

The Ravens made significant moves in the offseason, which makes them one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl title. But they also play in the AFC North, perhaps the toughest division in the NFL.

Unlike most fans, DeCosta has been able to watch his team practice, but he still hasn’t seen the starters on the field against live competition. There are reasons for confidence and apprehension, and then there is the X-factor for all 32 teams.

It’s called the injury bug.

There are several other questions that will define this season. Can quarterback Lamar Jackson hit passes outside the numbers consistently, especially if the Ravens fall behind early in games? Will wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s knee hold up after two major surgeries in the past three years? Who will emerge as the Ravens’ dominant pass rushers?

“I think that we’ll have to see,” DeCosta said Friday of his team expectations in his first session with reporters since April’s draft. “We feel good about our team. Every team is trying to build the best team they can. The draft, we look at our draft board and we’re always excited about the players that we got, and then we look over there and see what the Steelers did and what the Bengals did, and we’re like, ‘Man, they got better, too.’ They’re great teams.

“I just think this group is good, and we’ve seen these guys make plays. And it’s encouraging for us to see them every single day. Guys are stepping up and making contested catches and making big, explosive plays. The attitude and the energy is very, very good. And the younger guys have really brought their game every single day. So, it’s just encouraging to have so much depth.”

Everyone within the organization knows expectations are high. Along with Beckham, the Ravens signed veteran Nelson Agholor and drafted Boston College receiver Zay Flowers in the first round. The receiving crew is the team’s best since the mid-1990s, when the Ravens had Michael Jackson, Derrick Alexander and Jermaine Lewis. They also have their two top running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, back on the field healthy after both were sidelined for large chunks of last season while recovering from major knee injuries.

Four of the five starters on the offensive line are back, and the team signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract in late April. DeCosta said he has noticed a change in Jackson compared with previous years.

It must be the money.

“Well, Lamar’s attitude has been excellent this year,” DeCosta said. “I think last year was a challenging year for a lot of reasons, obviously, just where he was with his contract. This year, it’s just [his] attitude [and] his enthusiasm has been fantastic. He’s throwing the ball very, very well. He’s been able to build a great rapport with the receivers very, very quickly.

“He’s taking care of his body. He seems really into the offense — he’s excited about it. He has an awesome relationship with his coaches, and he worked very hard this offseason with some of the receivers that we brought in, which is awesome to see.”

Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta, left, speaks with team owner Steve Bisciotti on Aug. 3. "The attitude and the energy is very, very good," DeCosta said of the team. "And the younger guys have really brought their game every single day." (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

You’ll have to pardon DeCosta for getting a little too giddy. Jackson hasn’t thrown much better, but he does seem more in-tune with this versatile offense compared with the run-oriented scheme designed by former coordinator Greg Roman.

But like previous seasons, the 2023 campaign will come down to how well this team can pass in the postseason and whether new offensive coordinator Todd Monken can get all the playmakers involved.

In the past, the Ravens have brought in veteran free agent receivers such as Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and DeSean Jackson, who were in the twilight years of their careers. Beckham is 30, but he has a certain status about him like former Ravens receivers Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Jr. and Derrick Mason.

Those guys command a room.

“His body is in very good shape,” DeCosta said of Beckham. “He takes care of his body. He worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He’s a leader. He’s a first-in-line guy. He’s a do-the-right-thing guy. I just really don’t know how to explain it.”

That’s been a missing ingredient, along with the passing game.

But at least everyone seems excited heading into the season, even though the starters have yet to play a down.

There are still a few more lingering questions. Can both Edwards and Dobbins remain healthy when they play on a weekly basis? Who will sulk first when they aren’t getting enough touches, Beckham or tight end Mark Andrews? Will the Ravens again give up big plays with a cornerback group that has already been decimated by injuries?

The Ravens are a soap opera. There is a certain degree of predictability here, but enough storylines to keep the fans interested. Team officials know what is at stake, which is why John Harbaugh ran one of his lightest training camps since he became coach in 2008.

The Ravens need to win now, especially after signing Jackson and middle linebacker Roquan Smith (five years, $100 million) to lucrative contracts. Those price tags have made players such as Dobbins and weakside linebacker Patrick Queen expendable.

“You always want to have more money,” DeCosta said. “We have different ways of doing that. We’ve shown that we’ll spend up to the [salary] cap every single year. And we’ll do that. The landscape of this team has changed a little bit because we struck a contract with Lamar. And so, the way that we operate will be a little bit different in the future.”

Maybe that’s another reason DeCosta is confident, but cautious. It’s too early to step out of bounds.