Mike Preston: No NFL team wants to shuffle off to Buffalo for the playoffs | COMMENTARY

“Yes, I think the confidence is there with our group — from the coaches, from us as individuals, we’ve been able to be consistent,” said Brown, the starting left tackle. “To have that same group, and to be able to develop that continuity, for all five of us to go out there and be able to communicate, or understand miscommunication and still make things right, it’s very important up front. This group of five has been really, really good. Everybody is playing hard, everybody knows what they’re doing, and everybody has bought in.”