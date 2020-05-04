Ravens’ All-Time team: The best offensive players and coach in franchise history | COMMENTARY

Ray Rice might have been a more complete player, but Lewis was simply a beast. At 5 feet 11 and 245 pounds, he put fear into opposing tacklers. Not only could Lewis run through you, but he also had enough speed to turn the corner. Once he got his shoulder pads squared at the line of scrimmage, it was like tackling a runaway 18-wheeler going downhill. He rushed for 2,066 yards in 2003 and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Lewis rushed for 7,801 yards on 1,822 carries during his six years on the field (he missed 2001 because of a knee injury) with the Ravens and ran for a then-NFL-record 295 yards in a 2003 game against the Browns. He controlled the game and was a great finisher. Leach had tough competition from Sam Gash, but Leach liked to run through his blocks. It seemed like a pleasure to him. He ran out on the field like the Juggernaut character in the X-Men.