Mike Preston’s final report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 2019 season

The Ravens held up strong for most of the year but they are going to need to find some ends during the offseason. The Ravens usually controlled opposing running games inside the tackles because of Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. Williams had a strong season, especially in the second half, as he finished with 34 tackles and one sack. But Pierce didn’t play up to the standard of his previous season, when he was the best lineman on the team. He came into training camp overweight and never seemed to get into top physical condition, even though he still managed 35 tackles. Peko had 14 tackles but didn’t join the team until Nov. 12. End Chris Wormley was steady and had 33 tackles, but seldom came up with a big play or sack. Rookie Jaylon Ferguson came into the league with a reputation of being a power rusher, but he didn’t play that way, especially in holding the edge. A year in the weight room, though, could help. It will be interesting to see what the Ravens do with Pierce, who is an unrestricted free agent. Grade: C+