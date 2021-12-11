Mike Preston: For Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson, struggling passing game should be a wake-up call | COMMENTARY

“We comb through the film together, all of us, and there are definitely some things in that area that we have to do better in, and he knows it,” Roman said. “There are times, though, when there is a smart sack. Like if you try to throw the ball and somebody is in a position where they can swat at your arm, now you’re putting the team in jeopardy. The bottom line, though, is we want to play on time and in rhythm. So, that’s something that we have to work on, especially with these teams that are playing way off and are just giving us stuff underneath.”