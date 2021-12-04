Mike Preston: Have the Ravens finally found their elusive pass rush? The season might depend on it. | COMMENTARY

“I feel like, in a way, I knew I was capable of that, because I did it in college [and] I did it in high school,” Bowser said of rushing the passer and dropping into coverage. “Through my whole entire career playing football, I’ve always been that guy to be able to rush the passer, drop in coverage. Wink has done a great job at using those tools that I have to help this defense thrive, and I enjoy it. I enjoy being out there and being able to play different positions. But like I said, my most important thing is just going out there and winning, and whatever I’ve got to do to help this team win, I’m willing to do it.”