Mike Preston: Pass protection has been a Ravens problem for years. Injuries only make it worse. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens brought in a new offensive coordinator and several wide receivers to increase production in the passing game, but the one unit that could limit their success remains basically the same.

Minus left guard Ben Powers, this is the same offensive line that allowed 48 sacks last season. In the season-opening 25-9 win Sunday against Houston, the Texans hit quarterback Lamar Jackson seven times, including four sacks.

Despite the additions of coordinator Todd Monken and receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie Zay Flowers, the Ravens have to win in the trenches to have success, especially in the postseason.

That’s the goal for now.

“I would say everybody’s a part of whatever the perceived protection might have been, which, to me, was fine,” Monken said. “You’re going to have, against the best in the world, some leakage. You’re going to have some pressure. We can do it better schematically. We can do it better in terms of timing, in terms of where our eyes as quarterback are, our route timing, so we don’t have to hold the ball. All those things are a part of everybody.”

Monken’s explanation make sense, but the questionable pass protection has been a problem for years. The emphasis under former coordinator Greg Roman was to find powerful run blockers, and pass blocking was somewhat secondary.

But when the Ravens replaced Roman with Monken, the former University of Georgia offensive coordinator was expected to jazz up the offense with a new passing game that was going to attack all areas of the field.

That still might happen, but there are two keys. First of all, the Ravens need to have balance on offense. They don’t need a 50-50 run-pass ratio, but the running game has to at least be a threat so the play-action passing game can be effective.

Secondly, the blockers have to win one-on-one matchups. That could be a problem for a unit that has been focused for years on run blocking. For offensive linemen, it’s much easier to go forward than to back up or move laterally.

Ravens trainers check on left tackle Ronnie Stanley after he went down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season opener. Stanley suffered a knee sprain and will miss Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We were fine. … Again, it’s hard to say, at times, one-on-one battles when there were times we didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Monken said. “We did some things that are uncharacteristic of what we wanted to look like. It’s probably the best thing. One-on-ones, I think we were fine. Really, at all positions, I think we were fine.

“It’s just a matter of everybody taking their turns — including me — in terms of not being at their best or what we’re capable of, and that’s why you practice. That’s why you continue each week to do the same things and get better each week, like a lot of teams are doing right now.”

Cincinnati has a good defensive line with tackles DJ Reader and B.J. Hill and ends Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. The Ravens will be without starting center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee).

Stanley, despite having a strong training camp, struggled last week against Texans end Jonathan Greenard, but Linderbaum, a second-year player, turned in a solid game.

Both will be missed. Stanley is the team’s top lineman, even though his expected replacement, Patrick Mekari, is very technically sound. Sam Mustipher, who will replace Linderbaum, got extensive action in the preseason.

“We’re practicing and getting extra reps [and] getting extra snaps just because he’s not Tyler,” Jackson said of Mustipher. “Tyler is usually the guy who gets all the snaps. Me and him always exchange snaps together, but we’re going to work. We’re going to find a way to make it happen. That’s the job to do.”

The Ravens will also be without starting running back J.K. Dobbins after he tore his Achilles tendon Sunday. Dobbins was expected to be the team’s all-around back this season, with No. 2 Gus Edwards coming in as a closer and Justice Hill filling in on third down or passing situations.

But that’s changed.

Still, when you break down the Ravens, it’s easy to see why they were good running the ball the past couple of years. Right guard Kevin Zeitler is physical and dominant at the point of attack. Right tackle Morgan Moses runs as well as any tackle in the league and can make blocks into the second level.

Linderbaum made significant progress in the weight room during the offseason and Stanley’s game last week against Greenard was an aberration. As for left guard John Simpson, we will learn more about him during the season.

But when it comes to pass blocking, this unit has struggled. Zeitler can be too stiff at times and Moses has problems with speed rushers. Stanley is often injured, and his surgically repaired ankle limits him from being the dominant player he was years ago.

Hopefully, Monken can still make this group efficient. The Ravens will need to be Sunday in Cincinnati.

“The only reason you look back is to correct stuff,” Monken said. “That’s what you do. The reason I’m looking back is we don’t want it to look like that. They don’t look back to feel sorry for yourself. You look back and say, ‘That has to be fixed. That has to be better.’ That’s what the word coordinator means. It means fix it.”