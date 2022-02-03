Mike Preston: Ravens’ offseason priority should be building from the inside out | COMMENTARY

“I think it’s critically important,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “To me, the offensive line is really, really important. It’s the basis … I believed that in 2008; I believed that when my dad told me that, probably, in about 1972. You win and lose in the trenches, and that’s where it starts. Yes, you’ve got to have playmakers, the quarterbacks are kind of important — you’re seeing that this weekend — but no skill player can do anything without the lines in front of them doing that work. So, to me, and in our offense especially, it’s just critically important that we have a really good offensive line.”