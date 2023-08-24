Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on Roquan Smith’s leadership, Tylan Wallace’s improvement, Daniel Faalele’s progress and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Middle linebacker Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension with the Ravens in early January, but it hasn’t changed who he is as a leader.

There have been plenty of times when a player signs a big contract and then has a drop-off in performance, but there isn’t a noticeable difference in Smith.

Advertisement

Along with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Smith is one of the leaders on defense, even though he doesn’t have the charisma of a Ray Lewis or that crazy sense of humor like Terrell Suggs.

When you watch Smith on the field, he is the player who leads by example. He doesn’t take plays off and always hustles to the ball, even when it’s on the other side of the field.

Advertisement

He often congratulates his defensive teammates on outstanding plays and even chides quarterback Lamar Jackson when he comes close to intercepting one of his passes.

When you watch Smith play, you get the sense that he really enjoys the game. There is no doubt that this is his defense.

Last season, after being traded to the Ravens from the Chicago Bears on the last day of October, Smith finished with 169 tackles (103 solo), 4 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and six passes defended.

In this era where everything is about one’s self, it’s refreshing to watch a player who has earned his pay but still puts his teammates first.

A new Wallace

The biggest difference in third-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace this season is his ability to adjust to a pass and attack the football.

In previous seasons, he was a decent route runner but his lack of speed and burst made it nearly impossible for him to gain separation. In the past two preseason games, he has been able to go and get the ball at its apex and is big enough to use his 5-foot-11, 198-pound frame to shield off defenders.

This is a pivotal year for Wallace, and he has made the best of his opportunities in training camp.

It’s clear Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele has improved from a year ago, especially with his mechanics, columnist Mike Preston writes. (Daniel Kucin Jr./AP)

Faalele a work in progress

I keep watching second-year offensive lineman Daniel Faalele in practice, and it’s clear he has improved from a year ago, especially with his mechanics.

Advertisement

But the top backup at both tackle positions is still stiff and doesn’t appear to have good knee bend. At times, he works too high and could gain better leverage if he extended his arms in pass protection.

I’d still classify him as a project, even though he was solid when thrust into the lineup last year as a rookie.

Remembering Maxie Baughan

Former Ravens linebackers coach Maxie Baughan died last week at the age of 85. He was one of the most well-liked assistant coaches when the Browns moved here from Cleveland for the 1996 season.

Baughan was a feared nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker in the 1960s, but as a person he was polite, cordial and treated everyone with respect. Baughan also coached one of the greatest trio of linebackers in NFL history in Lewis and outside linebackers Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper.

Ups and downs

The catch of the day Thursday belonged to running back Owen Wright, who juggled a long pass for almost 7 yards before finally securing it after beating outside linebacker Trenton Simpson down the right sideline.

While on the subject of Simpson, the third-round draft pick out of Clemson hasn’t performed well in training camp and missed several tackles in Monday’s preseason game against Washington.

Advertisement

Tavius Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi, also needs to play better.

That’s Beckham

Watching veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in training camp reminds me of watching former Ravens wideout Steve Smith Sr. They usually do something each day that makes you shake your head in disbelief.

On Thursday, Beckham ran an ankle-breaking inside move on cornerback Ronald Darby, then snared a 40-yard pass from Jackson on the sideline with one hand.

In a game, Beckham would have gotten clobbered by cornerback Brandon Stephens, but at least it was fun watching him make the catch.

Ravens defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (24) talks with defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) and outside linebacker David Ojabo during Thursday's practice. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Clowney sees potential

Former Cleveland Browns and current Ravens outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney gave a predictable and hilarious response about not having to play against Jackson again.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to chase the guy [Jackson] anymore right now,” said Clowney. “I got a year off from chasing the quickest, fastest quarterback in the league, which is great. But I think [the offense has] a lot of potential with the receiving corps that they have. Their guys have been catching the ball all over the field. J.K. Dobbins, the running back, [is] running pretty good — just came back. [The] offensive line [is] physical, big.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a good season to watch those guys compete and just hopefully win a lot of games. Like I said, that’s the goal.”

Mustipher making impression

Another newcomer Harbaugh has been impressed with is backup center Sam Mustipher, who signed with the Ravens during the offseason after playing three seasons with the Bears.

“Sam has played very well,” Harbaugh said of the Owings Mills native. “He’s picked up the offense very well, but he’s a guy that has started numerous games, so he’s been there. He understands the concepts. He’s held up really well from a base and an anchor standpoint. And he’s moved his feet well in reach blocks and things like that. He’s definitely put himself in the position to be a contributor for us.”