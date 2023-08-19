Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on Lamar Jackson’s deep passing, Zay Flowers’ moves, Jadeveon Clowney’s debut and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

#8 Lamar Jackson, QB, slaps hands with young fans at the start of the Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled early in Saturday’s practice but improved in the second half, especially with the long ball.

Jackson threw a 45-yard pass down the right sideline that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. snared with one hand, but he landed out of bounds. The other long pass Jackson completed was about 40 yards to receiver Rashod Bateman in perfect stride down the right sideline.

Jackson’s ability to throw deep has been in question since he arrived in Baltimore nearly six years ago, but on Saturday he released the ball quickly and allowed his receivers to run under it. In the past, he has waited too long for his targets to get open downfield, which has caused him to underthrow a lot of deep passes.

Maybe Jackson is onto something here. When a team has as much speed as the Ravens do with receivers such as Beckham — who returned after two days off — rookie Zay Flowers and Devin Duvernay, anticipation on deep routes is a good thing.

Hopefully, Jackson found his niche Saturday. However, he won’t play the second preseason game Monday night against the Washington Commanders, as coach John Harbaugh expects veteran Josh Johnson and second-year pro Anthony Brown to each play a half.

Nice moves

Flowers has a great move after catching a short pass, and I haven’t seen anyone on the Ravens do it since wide receiver Jermaine Lewis when the team arrived in Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996.

Lewis, though, used it on punt returns. It’s called a jab step, in which the player takes a hard step to one direction and then goes the opposite way. Even on short turnaround routes, Flowers can jab to his left and then get separation moving to the right.

There are only a few running backs who can do the “jump step,” a similar move, when carrying the ball. Jackson has that in his bag, too.

Too early to tell

I’ve been watching running back J.K. Dobbins in practice but won’t know if he is 100% recovered from his 2021 knee injury until he breaks into the open field and runs away from defenders.

I saw him run wheel routes several times Saturday, but he couldn’t get separation from linebackers such as Del’Shawn Phillips in coverage deep down the field. A linebacker versus a running back in one-on-one coverage should work in the running back’s favor every time.

Standout play

Sometimes Johnson can throw some real darts inside the red zone. Early in practice, he threw a pass low and hard to tight end Charlie Kolar in a place where only Kolar could make the catch.

It was very Dan Marino-like.

Unfortunately, Kolar couldn’t hold onto the ball as the pass was eventually knocked away by rookie linebacker Trenton Simpson. It was a great play all the way around by Johnson, Kolar and Simpson.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers carries the ball after making a catch during last Saturday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Clowney’s debut

It was hard to get a full evaluation of newly acquired outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Saturday, but he still fires off the ball well and has good speed to the outside, especially against large offensive tackles.

He apparently was well received in the locker room by his fellow defensive linemen, who spoke glowingly of him. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick gives the Ravens some versatility because he can play outside or inside, like third-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, in passing situations.

“JD looked good,” Harbaugh said of Clowney. “He was quick. He looks like he’s in shape. You can tell he’s been working hard. He says he had, and you can see it. I thought he fit right in.

“He’s learning the defense, but how much defense is there? It’s fronts and a little bit of coverage, and he has to learn the blitz patterns. Oh, yes, we do drop into coverage a lot. So, I guess there is more. But he’s up to it. He’s played a lot of football. He’s a very smart player. [We’re] very excited to have him.”

Look, one hand

Rookie receiver Dontay Demus Jr., not to be outdone by Beckham, also had a one-handed catch over defensive back Ar’Darius Washington on a pass from Johnson. To take it a step further, the former Maryland star came close to pulling off the same catch on the very next play, again against Washington.

One of the biggest differences between Johnson and Jackson, not including the obvious in rushing ability, is that when Johnson steps up in the pocket, he still looks to throw.

Jackson might take off and run anywhere.

Injury report

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis walked off the field with trainers less than an hour into practice. The Ravens are already using two second-string cornerbacks as starters after losing Marlon Humphrey for about a month because of foot surgery. They signed veteran Ronald Darby this week to bolster their depth, but Rock Ya-Sin (knee), Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle) and Arthur Maulet remain out.

Armour-Davis was expected to challenge for a starting position in his second season but has been sidelined most of the week with an undisclosed injury.

“It’s just trying to get back,” Harbaugh said of Armour-Davis. “He’s getting there; he gets a little sore the next day. So, I’m really … I’ll tell you, I’m anxious. He’s anxious; he wants to get back out there. And he’ll be out there. He might play Monday. If he doesn’t, he should be fine next week, but we’re very hopeful for him to get out there and play.”

Meanwhile, defensive end Brent Urban was absent for the second straight practice because of the birth of his son. He is expected to return to the team Sunday.