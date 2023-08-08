Ravens observations on coach Dennard Wilson’s secondary, the offense holding on to the ball and more | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson wants his unit to cut back on allowing big plays, saying, "Our big thing is this: the ball travels further and faster in the air than it does on the ground, and we have to eliminate the explosive plays [and] we have to keep the passing yards down." (Kevin Richardson )

Perhaps the most important news to come out of training camp Monday was Ravens new defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson’s emphasis on the secondary contributing more big plays.

So far in camp, the cornerbacks and safeties have been more aggressive, not only in coverage, but attacking ball carriers.

Last year, the Ravens allowed 128 points in the fourth quarter, third most in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

“Our big thing is this: the ball travels further and faster in the air than it does on the ground, and we have to eliminate the explosive plays [and] we have to keep the passing yards down,” Wilson said. “But the biggest thing is attacking the ball with violence. We have to create way more turnovers and take the ball away for our offense. The two big winning factors in football [are] explosive plays and takeaways. So, we have to stop the explosive plays, and we have to give the ball back to our offense.”

The Ravens like Wilson’s approach. Last season, he was in a similar capacity with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Coach Dennard has been awesome,” defensive back Brandon Stephens said. “He’s really a student of the game, and I think the whole defensive back room, I think we all appreciate it and as well Coach Chris [Hewitt]. They’re always on the same page, but just having Dennard come in has been a huge help.”

Offensive improvements

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seemed to breathe a sigh of relief after practice Monday after a few days of his offense becoming a turnover machine.

The offense still committed some, but not to the point where the players were showing frustration again.

“It was hot, humid, and I thought our guys were very intentional about bringing up the winning football aspect of what we’re doing and staying out of that realm of below the line,” Harbaugh said. “We did a really good job of that. There were a lot less mistakes today than there were over the weekend.

“I was just really happy with that. Our guys are just … they’re locked in. It matters to them. They’re going very hard and I’m proud of them for it.”

Baltimore Ravens veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley, left, works on blocking drills during a practice last week. (Kevin Richardson )

Stanley vs. Oweh

There are times when Ravens Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley struggles with second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo, but most of the time, Stanley has his way with third-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Oweh might blow by Stanley every once in a while, but Monday was not one of those days. It didn’t make a difference if it was one-on-one, during team period or seven-on-seven, Stanley looked like he was taking the day off.

That happens when a young player like Oweh has only one move, the speed rush to the outside. If it’s a slow tackle, then Oweh has a shot, but Stanley, despite recent ankle injuries, is still one of top OTs in the NFL.

Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) practices against Sean Ryan on July 31. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Receiver efforts

When rookie receiver Zay Flowers runs a pass pattern, he makes it look relatively easy because of the way he gets in and out of breaks. The former Boston College star has an extra gear when it comes to separation.

Then when you watch third-year receiver Tylan Wallace run routes, he doesn’t do anything exceptionally well, but he still might make the team because of his effort on special teams.

I still like veteran Laquon Treadwell better, as he seems to contribute a big play every day, but he doesn’t make many contributions on special teams.

Mekari’s fancy footwork

Patrick Mekari is one of the most versatile offensive linemen on the team with the ability to play every position. The thing that sets him apart, though, are his feet.

He is so quick to establish his position off the snap when it comes to pass blocking and that forces defensive linemen into the direction he wants them to go.

Mekari doesn’t have great size, but he gains an edge by setting his feet so quickly.

Another lineman that adds depth to the Ravens is backup center Sam Mustipher. He gets into the second level quickly and can stick with his block.

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (left) covers wide receiver Zay Flowers who catches a punt during training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season Monday July 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Hill’s playing time

It will be interesting to see how much fifth-year running back Justice Hill plays this season playing behind J. K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and possibly Melvin Gordon III, but the kid plays hard and has made great progress as far as pass protection.

Hill isn’t real big, but he does have good body lean and is always going forward for the tough extra yard.

Jackson’s improvisation

Despite the Ravens replacing Greg Roman with Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator this season, the team’s best offensive play is still quarterback Lamar Jackson running around and improvising to make big plays.

Schemes change and so does personnel, but Jackson still has that breakaway ability.

Positioning Ricard

Fullback Patrick Ricard was back on the practice field Monday in somewhat of a limited role, and that could be a problem for him the rest of the season.

He was significant in Roman’s run-oriented offense, especially in short-yardage situations, but Monken prefers more balance. Ricard spent some practice time with the offensive line Monday and Harbaugh suggested he might get some playing time there in the future.

“Pat’s quite an athlete,” Harbaugh said. “You can do a lot of different things, maybe we expand his role for a little bit of time and see how he does.”

Also, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has yet to practice this season, was seen running on the sidelines. Harbaugh said recently he expects to see Bateman practicing soon.