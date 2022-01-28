Mike Preston: New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald might be Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s successor | COMMENTARY

His credentials are impressive even though it’s always a risk gambling with a first-year coordinator as it is with any top assistant. It’s not like the Ravens will change much. Michigan ran some of the same high pressure, aggressive packages as Martindale, but MacDonald was better at changing up. In crucial situations, Martindale would play “Cover 0” coverage, which quarterbacks like Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow often talked about and said had become predictable in postgame interviews.