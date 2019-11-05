Despite a rash of injuries, the Ravens are showing a lot of versatility on the back end. They have three good cornerbacks in Jimmy Smith, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey and another solid one in Brandon Carr, who is second on the team in tackles with 28. With safeties like Chuck Clark, Anthony Levine Sr. and Earl Thomas III, the Ravens can use some of these guys as linebackers in coverage. Humphrey has great instincts for being around the ball and Thomas is starting to become an enforcer like he was in Seattle. With cornerback Anthony Averett included in the mix, the Ravens have a lot of options and might be able to prevent a player from being isolated in certain situations. This group might become the strongest on defense before the season is over. Grade: B-