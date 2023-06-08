Mike Preston: Ravens veteran DT Michael Pierce has found his role — and yoga | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The best of Michael Pierce might be on its way.

The Ravens’ seventh-year nose tackle has started only 11 games over the past two years in both Minnesota and Baltimore because of injuries, and he feels the same as new teammate and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury.

Pierce missed Sunday afternoons and all the euphoria that goes with game day. He believes that he and Beckham have something to prove, only Pierce, who started his career in Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016, might have more incentive.

This season, Pierce has to replace a giant both on and off the field in defensive end Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on March 29.

“I don’t think you replace Hall of Famers in general,” Pierce said. “Do you replace Terrell Suggs or Ray Lewis? I don’t think you do. I think you just feel the role that is put out for you in your position, and if you do that, you will bring people along. It will all come together.”

No one can replace Campbell. That raspy, deep bass voice and community contributions set him apart from most of his teammates. On the field, the 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell had 36 tackles last season as the Ravens finished No. 2 in the NFL in run defense, allowing only 92.1 yards per game. He always seemed to block at least one or two extra point or field goal attempts a season, too, despite being on the downside of his 15-year career.

Ravens veteran defensive tackle Micheal Pierce, working on a pass rushing drill last month, has a big season ahead of him. (Kevin Richardson )

Pierce has the vertical leap of a groundhog, and at 6 feet and 355 pounds, he isn’t going to be swatting down many kicks. But he can fill that gaping hole on the defensive line.

His girth and strength almost make him the prototype for a nose tackle. His thighs are as thick as two telephone poles and you could show a wide-screen movie on his chest.

Last year was just a glimpse of how dominant Pierce could be. He had six tackles and was running sideline-to-sideline early in the season. He didn’t have a sack, but he was forcing quarterbacks to move or step up in the pocket. Then he tore his biceps in Week 3 against New England and was placed on the injured reserve list to undergo season-ending surgery.

Last year could have been special. Instead, Pierce was as bored as Beckham, sitting home and watching games on TV.

“It’s definitely hard to watch,” said Pierce. “Being reduced to yelling at the TV ...It’s rough, to be honest with you. That can lead to some tough, very different emotions and mood swings on Sunday.

“I really just focused on myself, just trying to find different things I could do in the offseason.”

Pierce suffered a similar fate with Minnesota. After opting out of the 2020 campaign because of coronavirus concerns, he started the first four games for the Vikings in 2021 before an elbow injury eventually sidelined him for two months. He played in only eight games.

So, after last year’s injury, he changed his offseason workouts. He had always been a powerlifter going back to his days at Samford, but the Ravens brought in a new strength and conditioning coach in Scott Elliott, and Pierce bought in.

After last year’s biceps injury, Ravens veteran defensive lineman Michael Pierce changed his offseason workouts. (Kevin Richardson )

He also started taking yoga classes. Pierce lost seven to eight pounds before voluntary organized team activities started, and had little difficulty passing the vaunted conditioning test.

That produced a sigh of relief because, in June 2019, coach John Harbaugh pulled Pierce from practice on the first day of minicamp because of safety concerns.

“I haven’t had any conditioning issues or anything else,” Pierce said. “I feel pretty good. I got really deep into yoga; stretching my muscles, just trying to find different things to make sure I stayed healthy. I needed to find something in my offseason program to reverse the trend.”

There has been a different Pierce in the voluntary practices open to the media. His quickness and burst are clearly evident. Many established veterans don’t even attend the voluntary sessions, but Pierce has embraced them because he wants and needs to find his groove again.

Maybe more importantly, he wants to be a leader among a young group that includes linemates Justin Madubuike (age 25), Broderick Washington (26) and Travis Jones (23).

“I don’t look at it as pressure; I look at it as if I still have something to prove,” Pierce said. “I think I’ve been progressive in different areas of my career, but whatever reason I’ve been injured.

“Being an undrafted guy and now being looked on as the guy is beyond my wildest dreams. So whatever pressure comes with it, that’s fine. If I do play at a high level and show a strong work ethic, it will be fine and others will follow.”