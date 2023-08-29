Mike Preston: With a lacking pass rush, an old Ravens problem has resurfaced again | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens linebacker David Ojabo, right, works on a spin move with outside linebackers coach Chuck Smith during a practice earlier this month. (Kevin Richardson )

Rookie Zay Flowers might have fixed an old Ravens problem at wide receiver, but a more recent weakness might haunt them in 2023.

In three preseason games, the Ravens had only eight sacks, with safety Daryl Worley leading the way with two. That’s not good news for a team that listed finding elite pass rushers as a priority during the past few offseasons.

The player who is expected to fill the need for sacks is second-year player David Ojabo, a second-round pick out of Michigan who missed most of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. He hasn’t overwhelmed anyone in the preseason, registering only two unassisted tackles and no sacks.

“Yeah, I mean, just keep working,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Ojabo. “He is doing a good job out there. He’s playing good football and he is going to play in the regular season. I expect him to play very well.

“All these snaps have been great for him — that’s how you learn how to play. He’s had a chance to get out there and learn how to play. He stayed healthy through it, which was a great benefit to us. We are very grateful for that — thank you, God, for that — and I expect him to play very well this year, and I think he will.”

One should consider the Ravens haven’t played their No. 1 defensive unit in any of the preseason games. But last season, the Ravens ranked No. 26 in pass defense, allowing an average of 232.2 yards.

Part of the blame lies with the big plays the secondary allowed, especially in the fourth quarter of games, but the Ravens also had only 48 sacks with 33-year-old Justin Houston leading the team with 9 1/2. They were tied for fifth in the league with New Orleans, but the two teams at the top were the Philadelphia Eagles (70) and Kansas City Chiefs (55), who played in the Super Bowl in February.

The lack of a pass rush is a recurring problem, much like the Ravens failing to draft a top receiver since the team moved to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996. But at least the Ravens now have Flowers, who is small but has the speed, quickness and hands to make big plays anywhere on the field.

But where is that type of young talent with the pass rushers?

It’s kind of strange considering the Ravens chose Florida State outside linebacker Peter Boulware with the No. 1 pick in 1997 and then Arizona’s Terrell Suggs in 2003. Suggs ended up becoming the team’s all-time sacks leader with 132 1/2 and Boulware finished No. 2 with 70.

Standing between linebacker Malik Harrison (40) and inside linebacker Josh Ross (51), defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald instructs outside linebacker David Ojabo during practice on Aug. 3. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens had also been able to add some top free agent talent such as defensive end Michael McCrary, tackle Sam Adams and outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil. But since outside linebacker Matthew Judon made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2019 and 2020, the Ravens have struck out at the position.

Remember disappointing rookie outside linebackers Kamalei Correa in 2016 and Tim Williams in 2017? Or how about the big free agent bust at the position with Yannick Ngakoue in 2020?

In the past two seasons, the Ravens at least had Houston, but his penchant for playing a couple of games and then sitting out a couple with injuries got old.

When the free agent signed with Carolina earlier this month, he left the Ravens’ pass rushing situation in limbo.

In Ojabo, they have a player who has all the physical tools. He is big, strong and intimidating, but so far this preseason hasn’t shown the ability to get off blocks.

There has been talk about third-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, but he has to show that he is more than a speed rusher. He was the star of training camp in 2022 before disappearing in the regular season.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce showed he could provide pressure up the middle but injuries have largely sidelined him the past three seasons. The recent addition of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney could help, but he is 30 and his best years are behind him. Justin Madubuike appears primed for a breakout season, and he might be the Ravens’ only answer.

"That’s why I’m so proud of these guys, for the way they fought. Doesn’t matter win or loss, it matters the way they went about their business,” said Harbaugh. (Baltimore Sun)

Is there anyone else? Outside linebacker Tyus Bower? Injuries continue to keep him on the sideline.

Maybe this situation wouldn’t be so dire if the Ravens were healthy at cornerback but their best, Marlon Humphrey, probably won’t return until Week 3. So until then, they have to lean on guys like Jalyn Armour-Davis, Kyu Kelly and Rock Ya-Sin.

They aren’t exactly household names.

At least on the other side of the ball, you see some hope. The Ravens have playmakers — quarterback Lamar Jackson, receivers Odell Beckham Jr, Flowers, tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins, at least when he isn’t stressing over a new contract.

But it’s going to take a while for this offense to jell, especially with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Again, the Ravens haven’t played their first-string defenders yet, but Washington quarterback Sam Howell and Tampa Bay’s Kyle Trask were pretty impressive against Baltimore in the past two preseason games.

When the games were close late in the fourth quarter, all Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald could do was blitz to get pressure. That will work against the bad to average teams but not against Kansas City, Buffalo or Cincinnati with the guys they have under center.

Unless the Ravens can get pressure, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will have no problem putting up 25 points against the Baltimore defense.

At this point, the Ravens might have to score 30 to win.