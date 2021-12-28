Mike Preston: Little-known Ravens CB Khalil Dorsey has the special gift of giving | COMMENTARY

“Khalil has gone above and beyond all season long,” said Drew Meyer, the Ravens’ community relations director. “In September, he told us he wanted to get involved in the community. He did not have any specific focus, but he just wanted to give back. All while balancing his rehab, team responsibilities and personal schedule, Khalil has never said no to an event. He always arrives early and will stay longer than what is asked of him. There have been several occasions that Khalil has rearranged his personal schedule because he did not want to miss a single one of our events.”