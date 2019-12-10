Key matchup
Ravens run offense versus Jets run defense: The Jets have struggled in just about every area this season except on run defense. They are ranked No. 2 in the NFL, allowing only 78.8 yards a game. The Ravens have the league’s top running attack, averaging 200.9 yards, and are paced by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram II. New York basically runs a 3-4 defense with some variations, but the strength is in its linebackers led by James Burgess (57 tackles), Neville Hewitt (55 tackles) and Brandon Copeland. The Ravens like to use Ingram, who has 887 yards rushing this season, inside the tackles and Jackson on the outside because Jackson’s speed puts great pressure on the perimeter. In his last six games, Jackson has rushed for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He is the only QB in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.
What’s at stake
The Ravens have a nine-game winning streak on the line and a win would give them their second straight AFC North title. A victory would also strengthen their hold on remaining the No. 1 seed and hosting games in the AFC playoffs, something the franchise has never done. The Ravens are 11-2 for the first time in team history and have been to the playoffs eight times during the 12 years John Harbaugh has been the head coach.
Under the radar
Under Harbaugh, since 2008, the Ravens are 65-33 combined in the months of November and December, ranking them third best in the NFL. New England is No. 1 at 69-24 and the Pittsburgh Steelers are No. 2 at 65-32.