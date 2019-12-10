Ravens run offense versus Jets run defense: The Jets have struggled in just about every area this season except on run defense. They are ranked No. 2 in the NFL, allowing only 78.8 yards a game. The Ravens have the league’s top running attack, averaging 200.9 yards, and are paced by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram II. New York basically runs a 3-4 defense with some variations, but the strength is in its linebackers led by James Burgess (57 tackles), Neville Hewitt (55 tackles) and Brandon Copeland. The Ravens like to use Ingram, who has 887 yards rushing this season, inside the tackles and Jackson on the outside because Jackson’s speed puts great pressure on the perimeter. In his last six games, Jackson has rushed for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He is the only QB in NFL history to produce at least 2,500 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.