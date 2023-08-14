Mike Preston: Tyler Huntley takes the early lead for Ravens backup QB job | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) passes in the second half of Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Round One went to Tyler Huntley.

The battle for the Ravens’ No. 2 quarterback job behind starter Lamar Jackson was expected to pit incumbent Tyler Huntley against veteran Josh Johnson, but Huntley clearly outperformed Johnson in the Ravens’ 20-19 preseason-opening win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Huntley started the second half and led the Ravens on a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was finished with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace in the left corner of the end zone.

Huntley played basically the third quarter and completed 8 of 11 passes for 88 yards. Meanwhile, Johnson, a nine-year veteran who started the game and played a half, was 8-for-12 for 45 yards, but three of the team’s first four possessions were three-and-outs.

It’s only one game, but Huntley’s play sparked the Ravens. The fourth-year player looked comfortable in the pocket and worked through his progressions well.

He’s not close as far as ability compared to Jackson, but he is the near-perfect stop-gap solution when Jackson is out with an injury. He is built like Jackson and is able to scramble and improvise when the pass blocking breaks down.

As for No. 3 quarterback Anthony Brown, his interception midway through the fourth that Eagles defensive back Eli Ricks returned 31 yards for a touchdown.

Not only did he telegraph the throw, but apparently prerecorded it as well, because Ricks jumped the route and looked like the intended receiver.

Worse yet, Brown almost threw a similar interception several plays later.

Ojabo learning on the job

The Ravens gave second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo a little playing time in the first quarter and the former second-round pick out of Michigan still has a lot to learn.

This isn’t college football. When you’re supposed to have containment and then crash down inside, most skilled players will beat you easily to the outside. Ojabo needs more discipline. He has the physical tools but his game should become more complete with playing time.

Ravens linebacker David Ojabo is shown in action during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Starting left guard competition

Both starting left guard candidates, rookie Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and veteran John Simpson, got extensive playing time but neither seemed to distinguish themselves.

Aumavae-Laulu has good knee bend for his height at 6-foot-5 and he works the leverage game well. Simpson appears to be more of a bruiser, especially at the point of attack, but didn’t finish off blocks as well as he has done in training camp.

Fortunately for the Ravens, they don’t lose much by starting one over the other at this point, but weaknesses will be exposed during the regular season. As for third-year player Ben Cleveland, who was expected to challenge for the left guard spot as well, those days are gone.

That might be the case at right tackle, too, where Cleveland has been getting most of his playing time.

Solid blocking

Best block of the night belonged to left tackle Daniel Faalele. At the end of the third quarter, the Ravens ran a quick toss to the left to running back Melvin Gordon III and Eagles safety K’Von Wallace came up to make the tackle.

He had perfect position, but so did Faalele, who blasted him about 5 feet. It was highlight material.

Ravens running back Justice Hill tries to get past Eagle defenders in the second quarter Saturday. (Kevin Richardson )

Running back depth

Starting running back J. K. Dobbins needs to get back on the field quickly. His replacements don’t have his overall talent but the Ravens have strong depth with Justice Hill, Gordon, Gus Edwards and rookie Keaton Mitchell.

Hill finished with 48 yards rushing on three carries and showed the burst that was missing from Dobbins a year ago when he started left, bounced back right and got outside for a 37-yard rush.

Mitchell had three kickoff returns for 73 yards. The pace of Dobbins’ return from the physically unable to perform list should quicken.

Monken’s first outing

There was nothing spectacular about the offense of new coordinator Todd Monken, and that was to be expected especially since the Ravens didn’t play most of their starters against the Eagles.

But I did like the no-huddle, hurry up approach and the Ravens used it several times Saturday night which caught Philadelphia off guard. When Jackson is running the offense, the element of surprise with him as the signal caller should become a big advantage for the Ravens.

Stephens’ spot

Third-year cornerback/safety Brandon Stephens’ versatility is vital to the Ravens defense, but I still don’t see him being a regular at cornerback.

His effort is always great, but he is still a better safety than cornerback. The Ravens were without Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour Davis against the Eagles, but there are still questions about who will start opposite of pro bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Blitzing early

Rex Ryan was often criticized by opposing coaches when he became defensive coordinator in 2005 because he would often blitz in the preseason, even in the first game.

Apparently, that has changed. Ravens current defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald threw every defense imaginable at the Eagles and his blitzes were coming from everywhere on the field including off the corner.

All those who say the Ravens don’t pay attention to their preseason winning streak of 24 consecutive games are mistaken. Once a coach gets out of the recreation or pee-wee level, everything is about winning.

Treadwell still an option

Don’t count out receiver Laquon Treadwell yet.

There are some who think the final receiver spot will be reserved for Wallace or James Proche II, but Proche fumbled a punt return at the 14-yard line and that’s a major no-no for coach John Harbaugh.

Treadwell, though, played as a gunner on the punt team Saturday night and did well as a blocker on kickoff return. He has been extremely consistent in training camp as far as making big plays so there might be room.

Maybe?