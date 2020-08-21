Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is prepared to take next step to greatness | COMMENTARY

“With Marcus, no one has gotten the ball in [their] hands — interceptions — as many as he has since he’s been in the league. Him and Earl, he gets the ball, too. Just having all those playmakers, there’s just so many different minds and thoughts: How we can see this, how do they see this? So, I’m just leaning on those guys to help myself get the ball a little more often. We’re all just jelling together.”