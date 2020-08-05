Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, Ravens have fewer questions than most in NFL | COMMENTARY

While several professional leagues are shuffling players and schedules because of COVID-19, the Ravens are basically in status quo mode with one of the best rosters in the NFL.
With physical practices set to begin in training camp in about two weeks, it’s still a nervous but exciting time in Baltimore for football fans.
It’s an uncertain time for pro sports, especially Major League Baseball, which has had to postpone several games. The NFL has taken its share of hits as well, particularly the New England Patriots, who have already had eight players opt out of participating this season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Ahead of Thursday’s deadline for NFL players to opt out, the Ravens have had only two players decide to sit out in return specialist De’Anthony Thomas and backup offensive tackle Andre Smith.
Other pro teams haven’t been as fortunate.
On July 27, the Miami Marlins had 18 players test positive for COVID-19, which probably forced a lot of football players to second-guess themselves about playing this season. Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower and veteran safety Patrick Chung are among the eight Patriots who decided not to play this year.
Some other good players who have opted out include New York Jets and former Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and Minnesota Vikings and former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have suffered very little harm.
Ideally, we’d all prefer a vaccine to end this COVID-19 nightmare. College and pro sports are a great release for daily struggles with reality. Selfishly, though, local fans really want to have an NFL season because, admit it, the Ravens are loaded. They are a team with few weaknesses, which is why they recently cut defensive tackle Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick last year. In fact, there won’t be many major position battles throughout training camp.
Who needs preseason games?
The Ravens return the league’s Most Valuable Player from a year ago in quarterback Lamar Jackson and they have their top three running backs — Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — back from a rushing attack that led the NFL last season. They return two good receivers in wideout Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews and have two talented tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr.
The only team in the AFC with more talent as the skill positions is Kansas City with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
The Ravens aren’t as talented on defense as they are on offense, but they have two shutdown cornerbacks in Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, a Pro Bowl defensive end in Calais Campbell, a good outside linebacker in Matthew Judon and one of the league’s top run-stoppers in tackle Brandon Williams.
The Ravens also appear to have a solid group of rookies to work with in top draft pick and inside linebacker Patrick Queen, running back J.K. Dobbins, receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche and linebacker Malik Harrison.
There are still some questions about this team that need to be answered heading into training camp. Has Jackson become consistent and accurate in throwing the long ball, which would finally make him a complete quarterback? Will Campbell, Queen and defensive end Derek Wolfe mesh to build a strong run defense? Who will replace the legendary Marshal Yanda at right guard? Who will return kicks? Has this offensive coaching staff matured to the point in which they don’t panic in postseason games?
Fortunately for the Ravens, opposing teams have more questions, and they won’t have minicamps and preseason games to find answers. Of the 80 players on the Ravens’ roster, about 30 of them haven’t played in an NFL game. But the Ravens have a strong nucleus of veterans they can count on.
There might never be another season like this one. Doctors and researchers are still figuring out the virus, and some of the players have opted out because of underlying conditions like sickle cell anemia and diabetes. Others are new fathers who wanted out because of family concerns.
Yet in Baltimore, there is the afterglow of a year ago when the Ravens presented the city with one of the most electrifying seasons in team history. The Ravens came up short in the playoffs, but 2020 isn’t just another season.
It’s about COVID-19, but also unfinished business.
Now, will there be a season?
The final verdict isn’t in yet, but the Ravens are still well prepared. And more so than in previous years, the most disciplined team off the field will win.