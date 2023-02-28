Mike Preston: Draft a wide receiver? The Ravens should keep emphasizing defense this offseason. | COMMENTARY

The annual NFL scouting combine started Monday in Indianapolis, and the consensus around Baltimore is that the Ravens should select a wide receiver with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round.

That’s nothing new, even though the Ravens have taken some disappointing pass catchers in the first round, such as Travis Taylor, Breshad Perriman, Mark Clayton and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The Ravens have five picks in April’s draft, their fewest since 1999, so the emphasis should be on defense. At the end of last season, Baltimore was playing defense as well as any team in the NFL with the exception of the San Francisco 49ers.

So why not continue to build on that?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, left, and general manager, Eric DeCosta speak at their end-of-season news conference Jan. 19. (Kevin Richardson/AP)

The Ravens hired a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, who was brilliant at Georgia, winning the past two national championships. The team is also still in contract negotiations with quarterback Lamar Jackson, though that’s been a two-year process.

All that, plus with several new coaches, the Ravens’ offense seems to be rebuilding. A rookie receiver won’t make Jackson more accurate and, let’s be honest, it’s hard to trust the Ravens with their track record of drafting at that position.

Even if the Ravens trade Jackson and recoup more picks, they should still emphasize defense. This group can be dominant. When general manager Eric DeCosta traded for and extended middle linebacker Roquan Smith last season, a foundation was formed.

The Ravens finished the regular season ranked No. 9 overall in total defense, third against the run and 25th versus the pass. That’s a far cry from the record-setting defense in 2000, but that group was generational.

This group can be good, but it needs additions. A shutdown cornerback would help. Please don’t say Jalen Ramsey, who is being shopped around by the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens had a similar type of personality on the roster last year named Marcus Peters. Peters is 30 and Ramsey is 28. They both have lost a step, both like to hold, and both complain a lot when they get beat. They’re also disruptive in the locker room.

The Ravens need a different kind of guy.

The draft might be a better option than what the Ravens have currently — Jalyn Armour-Davis couldn’t stay healthy, Brandon Stephens is better at safety and Damarion Williams needs more time. Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez or South Carolina’s Cam Smith could form a nice tandem with fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey and help the Ravens’ pass defense, which allowed 232.2 yards per game.

A pass rusher would help, too.

The Ravens have some young talent at outside linebacker in David Ojabo, the second-round pick out of Michigan last year who missed most of the 2022 season recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Even though he is unproven, Ojabo showed great athleticism in college and has an assortment of pass-rushing moves.

The other young outside linebacker, Odafe Oweh, had a strong training camp but was a major disappointment in Year 2. There were times when you wondered how he was ever a first-round pick.

Veteran Tyus Bowser was solid, but not exceptional. Fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston had 9 1/2 sacks but only one in his last six games and is an unrestricted free agent. At age 34, he’ll be patient before selecting a team.

The draft might be a better option here as well. The Ravens could select Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

During the last four seasons under former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens’ strength was their ground attack. That will change some under Monken, but it’s going to take time.

This defense can be good now. They’ve got good, young talent to build around in tackles Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and Travis Jones and sharp veterans such as end Calais Campbell and safety Marcus Williams who can carry them through tough times.

Now, they just need to add a few more pieces to become elite.