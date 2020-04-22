Ravens GM Eric DeCosta sees plenty of talent 'at a starting level’ in NFL draft | COMMENTARY

The Ravens completed the last of several practice runs for the virtual NFL draft on Monday night, and an optimistic Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said that it will be basically business as usual when the first round begins Thursday night.
According to DeCosta, in his second year as the GM, there might be glitch or two, but the key will be the Ravens’ first seven picks, with one in the first round and two each in the second, third and fourth rounds.
DeCosta compares this draft with 2016, when the Ravens picked left tackle Ronnie Stanley at No. 6 overall and had five selections in the fourth, which they used to take cornerback Tavon Young, receiver Chris Moore, guard Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon.
“In this specific draft, we love the fact that so many players are at a starting level,” DeCosta said. “We feel that if we do our job, we should come out of the first four rounds with seven guys who should be starting at some time during their careers in Baltimore.
“We think this draft is a little better than that one [2016], and if they are as good as we think they are, than we should be in pretty good shape.”
The Ravens have nine total picks, and DeCosta said that he has already received several calls from teams willing to trade. He has listened, but expects even more offers leading up to the Ravens’ first pick at No. 28 overall.
DeCosta remained coy about possibly making a deal.
“We’ve gotten calls. Teams know that we like to trade, we’re open to it and we will be fair,” DeCosta said. “People like to call us, and we like to listen.”
Asked if the Ravens had initiated any of the calls, DeCosta said no.
So, on Monday evening, the Ravens prepared to pick in the first round and had their list of the top 28 players. When it comes to first-round selections, most clubs have at least five players they believe might be available when they choose.
DeCosta would not give any indications, but it is fair to assume that linebackers Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma and Patrick Queen of LSU are on the list, as well as Michigan center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Of course, if any of the top receivers fall to the Ravens, like Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Clemson’s Tee Higgins or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, DeCosta would probably take one.
“I’m usually a pretty good prognosticator when it comes to the top five. I usually get three of the five guys and maybe one surprise,” DeCosta said. “Right now, we have our top 28 because we have to prepare as if we’re going to pick. With that said, now I can begin to focus on trades, a game plan and all of that.”
Because of the effects of the coronavirus, the 2020 draft will be different. It is all virtual, and the Ravens’ central headquarters will be run from DeCosta’s home office.
It has been equipped with several monitors and TV sets showing how many picks each team has remaining, the time on the clock when a team is selecting, various trades and just about everything else that is usually found in the draft room in the Owings Mills training facility.
In addition, DeCosta will be able to speak on connected lines with owner Steve Bisciotti, team president Dick Cass, coach John Harbaugh, directors of player personnel George Kokinis and Joe Hortiz and special advisor Ozzie Newsome.
The new setup has caused a halt to some traditions and routines, like the staff dinner the night before the draft. But having counsel available from his staff is more important.
“Honestly, this draft is really not much different for me,” DeCosta said. “It’s different for the IT and the video guys. They are the unsung heroes who have problems to solve, who have to have backups in case there is a glitch.
“For me, it just comes down to football. It’s still football. We got a lot of people who know what they’re doing, guys who have been through this before. We’ve had several tests runs in house — league mandated — and we feel we are good from both the technology and football standpoints. I think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”