Mike Preston: Ravens need time to rebuild this defense, and that wasn’t on Don Martindale’s side | COMMENTARY

Weaver, 41, joined the Ravens as defensive line coach this season after serving one season as the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans, who had one of the best run defenses in the NFL under his watch. He developed close relationships with his players in Baltimore and came up with some creative techniques as the Ravens again had one of the best run defenses in the NFL. As a defensive end, Weaver played for the Ravens from 2002 to 2005.