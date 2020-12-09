Mike Preston: These Ravens aren’t dominant, but it doesn’t matter as long as they keep winning | COMMENTARY

“Well, the one thing you do know about Lamar, you’re going to get everything he’s got — that’s really all you can ask for,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s going to give you whatever he has, and it turned out that he had a lot tonight — that was good to see. I don’t think you could predict that. He came out to practice. He looked good in practice. He was strong and healthy. I’m just impressed of the fact that he was on top of the game plan so well. He’d been studying, obviously, through the whole time he was away [on the reserve/COVID-19 list], and he played a great football game.”