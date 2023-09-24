Mike Preston: Ravens loss to Colts was both a comedy and a tragedy | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen sits dejectedly on the sideline after 22-19 defeat by the Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens’ 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium was both a comedy and a tragedy.

When Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II accidentally stepped out of the end zone for a safety to put the Ravens ahead, 19-16, with 2:06 left in regulation, the game should have been over.

After all, how many quarterbacks actually step out of their own end zone on a third-and-11 from their own 1-yard line?

Really.

But on the ensuing Indianapolis free kick, Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers fielded the ball for a fair catch with 2:03 to go and the Colts didn’t have to use a timeout because of the clock stopping for the two-minute warning.

The Ravens couldn’t run off the remaining time and the Colts went 28 yards in six plays to set up Matt Gay’s 53-yard game-tying field goal with 1:02 left in regulation.

It really happened. The Ravens’ great defense couldn’t stop a No. 2 quarterback who couldn’t beat out rookie Anthony Richardson in the preseason.

Gay also kicked a 53-yard field goal, his third of that distance, to win the game with 1:14 left in the 10-minute overtime period. This time Minshew, who couldn’t hit the ground if he dropped the ball, went 18 yards in five plays.

You can’t make this stuff up.

This all seemed surreal, like another preseason game. How else could the Ravens lose to Indianapolis, a team missing two starting offensive linemen and trotting out one of the worst cornerback tandems in the NFL?

You didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has made some poor decisions in the past going for 2-point conversions or mismanaging the clock, so I couldn’t wait to hear why Flowers fair caught the ball.

“We were going to fair catch that ball because it was 1:58 [left on the clock], and that was before the two-minute warning,” Harbaugh said. “After the kick return team was out there on the field, [the officials] pumped [the clock] up over two minutes, and we were unable to communicate to him. We were trying, but we couldn’t communicate to [Flowers]. They were winding it. That was unfortunate.”

Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, left, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) swarm Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II, center, for a safety in the fourth quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

It’s logical and it makes sense. There had to be some strange reason for that call. But if the Ravens’ can’t finish off the Colts, then there have to be doubts about them closing the deal in the postseason.

There can be no excuses. The Ravens played without seven starters and some labeled this a trap game after Baltimore physically dominated the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

But there are no trap games in the NFL, which is composed of the best players in the world. Either a team comes prepared to play or they could lose. The Ravens lost.

It was comical because the Colts had about 10 plays in their playbook, five of those handoffs to running back Zack Moss. Most of the passing plays were quick screens.

That’s it, folks.

Unless the Ravens gave this game away, they couldn’t lose. But they decided to get out the wrapping paper nearly four months before Christmas.

The Ravens lost two of four fumbles, three of those by quarterback Lamar Jackson. So far, this season has been a microcosm of Jackson’s career.

He struggled in the season opener against Houston and played the best game of his career last week against the Bengals. On Sunday, he fell apart, especially in the fourth quarter. That’s when great quarterbacks are supposed to take over games.

He threw behind Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews. In the first quarter, he fumbled because he couldn’t hold onto his own pump fake and then fumbled the next series when he got bumped in the pocket by tackle Taven Byran. On the next offensive possession, center Sam Mustipher decided to snap the ball early on a third-and-5 at the Ravens’ 30, which Jackson recovered, but at this point you didn’t know whether to shake your head in disbelief or disgust.

A team can’t win in the NFL if it doesn’t secure the ball, regardless if it’s the 1960s Green Bay Packers or the 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers.

“That’s football. You have to protect the football,” Harbaugh said. “That’s it. If we’re going to be a winning football team, we have to understand that. You can’t spot possessions like that. We have to hold on to the football. Our guys know that. They’ll be working very hard to get that done.

“It’s challenging, [and] it’s a tough game. There’s a lot of guys flying around out there, and there’s a lot of hard hitting going on, but that’s the No. 1 job of anybody that has the ball in their hands — that’s to protect it.”

Isn’t that right, No. 8?

“It messed with us a little bit; the turnovers, the fumbles, the mishaps [and] the bad passes,” Jackson said. “But it’s a part of football, things happen with the weather. We just have to do a better job.”

The Ravens just weren’t ready to play. They had a 7-0 lead after an opening 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter and were on their way to another possible score on their next possession when halfback Kenyan Drake fumbled after a 24-yard reception and cornerback JuJu Brents recovered at the Indianapolis 20.

And then there was tight end Isaiah Likely dropping a possible first-down reception on a third-and-3 at the Colts’ 47 with 3:28 left in overtime.

The Colts were bad. The Ravens were worse. That’s a joke, but the Ravens weren’t laughing, not after the Colts had a four-minute advantage in time of possession and 327 total yards against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

“We’ve just got to get better. There’s no excuse for what we put out on the field today,” Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “They had too many rush yards [and] too many big plays that we didn’t capitalize on — just simply not doing our job. I gave up a touchdown. If I don’t give up that touchdown, we win. So, it starts with us. It starts with me and ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith] in the middle, taking over.

“There are too many big plays that we want back. And that’s the thing about the league; you can’t have plays that you want to get back. So, in order for us to be the team that we want to be, we’ve just got to [get stops] when we’re supposed to.”

And stop turning the ball over.

“Taking care of the football,” Andrews said. “At the end of the day, it’s doing things the right way. But the football is the most important thing. We can’t have that.”