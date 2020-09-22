Mike Preston: Ravens need to show poise more than anything else against Chiefs | COMMENTARY

The Ravens beat the Browns by 32 points and the Texans by 17. Jackson has completed 38 of 49 passes for 479 yards and four touchdowns, but most of those throws have been in the middle of the field, with many coming on short-to-intermediate crossing routes. He has a completion rate of 77.6% and a passer rating of 134.6, but what happens when he has to go deep down the field outside the numbers? Can he throw those deep comeback routes, or even short hitch patterns that require passes to be high, tight and outside?