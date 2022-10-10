Mike Preston: In danger of spiraling, Ravens show signs of hope in big win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday nights 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. (Baltimore Sun)

I have never liked the term “must win.”

When is any professional sports game not a “must-win” situation? Some games carry more significance than others, but they all need to be won.

The Ravens had a big 19-17 win Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium, and not just because it decided first place in the AFC North two months into the season.

Let’s start with fan complacency at the stadium. It started to set in last Sunday when the Ravens blew a 20-3 lead and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20.

It was set in motion when quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:15 left in a game tied at 20 as kicker Justin Tucker watched from the sideline.

A lot of the fans started leaving the stadium at that point and didn’t even hang around to watch the Bills’ game-winning drive. Apathy had arrived.

That loss hung around Baltimore like a dark cloud until Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired Sunday night to give Ravens fans a much-needed shot in the arm.

They finally got some hope Sunday.

“I just think it’s an important win, because we had an opportunity to move into position in the division,” coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s really from a long-term perspective. Nobody’s going to win the division in October, but these games are going to go a long way at the end of the season.

“So, like our guys were saying, we just have to keep stacking practices, and plays and as many wins as we can, and that’s what we’re going to be determined to do.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 55 Ravens' Justin Tucker celebrates with Lamar Jackson after game winning field goal against the Bengals. Ravens Bengals in the quarter. Ravens defeated the Bengals (19-17) at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

No one is buying tickets or making hotel reservations for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, in February, but five games into the 2022 season the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North.

After being blown out twice by Cincinnati last season, losing by a combined score of 82-38 and allowing nearly 1,000 passing yards, the Ravens managed a comeback of their own behind Tucker, aka “Mr. Automatic.”

“We watched film on that. It left a bad taste in our mouths,” Jackson said of last week’s loss to Buffalo. “We’ve got to finish the game, especially on offense. In low-scoring games like that, we’ve got to do our job to put points on the board, and we weren’t. It was so close in this game; we just had to get ‘Tuck’ a shot, and that’s exactly what we did. So, it is a relief.”

There were some encouraging signs Sunday night that this Ravens team might improve. On offense, running back J.K. Dobbins is starting to look more like his old self, breaking tackles and fighting for extra yards while rushing for 44 yards on eight carries.

The Ravens got Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley back in the starting lineup. He only played a couple of series, but this was his first extensive action since playing in the season opener a year ago as he recovers from multiple ankle surgeries.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman finally got Devin Duvernay and his speed involved, and the Ravens finally won a game without Jackson having to put on his Superman cape.

Defensively, the Ravens’ cornerbacks showed up and were physical with Cincinnati’s receivers, while outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played a second strong game. Who knows, maybe he will become the team’s top pass rusher.

Maybe the best part of the game was Harbaugh allowing Tucker to kick a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Bengals’ 3 to extend the lead to 16-10 with 9:42 left instead of going for it and failing like the team has in the last couple of home games.

Maybe the football gods have smiled down upon Ravens fans in Baltimore.

If the Ravens had lost this game, they would be heading to New York next weekend with a losing record against Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who can’t wait to play his old team.

If anyone knows how to at least slow down Jackson, it’s Martindale. But at least now the Ravens head into MetLife Stadium with a little swagger.

Coming into this season, most experts predicted Cincinnati and Baltimore would battle for the AFC North title. That still might happen, but we can worry about that later.

The Ravens are in first place after their most significant win of the season. It was a big one.

“It’s just [about us] getting better; you should improve over time, and we’re a team that gets out to early leads,” veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said. “We were up 10 points, and we just found a way to hold onto it. The situation was a little different. It was good to see the offense move the ball down the field, and you take Justin Tucker for granted sometimes, but that’s a heck of a kick. I think the biggest thing is just improving and just trying to find a way to win tough ballgames. These games build character. This is how it’s going to be when it matters.

“You have to grind it out. You have to take them because nobody is going to give them to you. That’s a good team we just beat, and everybody knows what they’re capable of doing. They’re the reigning AFC champs, so you’ve got to give them that respect. But it feels good to win at home.”