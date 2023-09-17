Mike Preston: Ravens show blueprint for success with balanced offense in win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson (17) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) jog off the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Ravens won 27-24. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

The NFL is supposed to be a pass-happy league, but the key for the Ravens this season will be a balanced offense.

When a team has a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, go ahead, throw the ball all over the stadium. But for most teams, there has to be a mix of passing and running.

Advertisement

That’s the reason Buffalo can’t win a Super Bowl title. The Bills don’t have much of a running game. The San Francisco 49ers struggled last season because they couldn’t pass effectively, and neither could the Ravens.

But then came Sunday.

Advertisement

The Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24, in a game that really wasn’t as close as the score suggested. The Ravens dominated at the line of scrimmage in probably the most balanced performance they’ve had in four or five years, or at least since Greg Roman became offensive coordinator in 2019.

That’s not to put all the blame on Roman. The Ravens wanted a dominant running game built around a running quarterback. It sounded like a fresh idea in Baltimore, but probably not in midwestern states like Nebraska or Oklahoma, which made wishbone offenses famous in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Ravens hired Todd Monken in mid-February to put some pizazz into the passing game, and they went out in the offseason and brought in talented free agent receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and then drafted Boston College wideout Zay Flowers in the first round.

But Monken hasn’t drifted far from his roots, at least not Sunday. The Ravens had 37 rushing attempts and 33 passing attempts. They outgained the Bengals 415-282 and held nearly a seven-minute advantage in time of possession.

That’s about as balanced as a team can get.

“Look at the way the offensive line played,” coach John Harbaugh said. “The offensive line played a great football game. Pass protection was outstanding. Run blocking was outstanding — just all across the board.”

Ravens running back Gus Edwards carries the ball as Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) and defensive tackle Zach Carter (95) give chase during the first half Sunday. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Even more impressive was that the Ravens did it without two injured starters in center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee). The win serves as a model for success for the remainder of the season.

The Ravens aren’t going to beat good teams on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s arm alone, or his athleticism. They’ll win and can go deep into the postseason if they can get the running game going, which will make the play-action passing game more efficient.

Advertisement

[ Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-24 win over Bengals ]

On Sunday, Jackson was the best I’ve seen him. Not only did he have a presence in the huddle and a command at the line of scrimmage, but he threw passes into areas where only his receivers could catch the ball.

Why?

He had a lot of time to throw. In fact, he had so much time he could have eaten lunch, drank a soda and played a couple of hands of blackjack. The Ravens’ pass protection was close to excellent, but the key was the running game. If a team can run effectively, or at least be a threat, it slows down the pass rush.

Jackson rushed 12 times for 54 yards. Running back Gus Edwards had 62 yards on 10 carries and backup Justice Hill rushed 11 times for 41 yards. The Bengals had no clue whether the Ravens were going to run or pass, so it became a game of second-guessing, which Cincinnati lost.

“Our offensive line blocked their tails off,” Jackson said. “The guys were getting open, so it made my decision-making way faster. I just have to put the ball where it needs to be and let those guys do what they do.”

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches a pass as Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) defends during the second half. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Those guys did it well, and the Ravens were balanced. Agholor (63 yards) and tight end Mark Andrews (45 yards) each had five receptions and a touchdown. Flowers had four catches for 62 yards and Beckham and Rashod Bateman each finished with three.

Advertisement

The 17-yard touchdown pass to Agholor in the fourth quarter and the 52-yarder to Flowers both showed excellent touch by Jackson. Meanwhile, with Edwards running hard inside and Hill showing speed to get on the perimeter, the Ravens just kept burning huge amounts of time on most drives. In the first half, Baltimore had 17 first downs compared with four for Cincinnati. The Ravens ran 44 plays and the Bengals only 17.

It will be hard for the Ravens to duplicate such dominance in the future, but the blueprint for success was displayed Sunday. They play strong enough defense to compete with any team in the NFL.

Now, they just have to balance it up on offense.

“Obviously, you go into a game, and you trust your guys, trust your brothers, and just [be] thankful you guys came out here today and made some big-time plays, we spread the ball around,” Andrews said. “O-line did their thing, running backs did their thing. It’s an exciting thing to see.”