Mike Preston: Few teams in the NFL are as balanced as the Ravens | COMMENTARY

“We understand as receivers that it all starts with the run game,” Ravens receiver Miles Boykin said. “All of our catches, all of our big plays come off of running the ball first. So, we understand that if we can’t run the ball, we’re not going to be able to pass the ball. Just in terms of playing in this offense, you can’t be greedy. And I love to see my teammates get the ball, and I love to see my teammates make plays. So, anything it takes, I would do for my teammates. If it’s blocking, it’s easy.”