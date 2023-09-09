Mike Preston: Ravens face a tough path in AFC North, the NFL’s best division | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

"I haven’t played since December, November – one of them," said Lamar Jackson on why he feels so anxious to play. "It’s a long time, so I’m just pumped." (Baltimore Sun)

When the Detroit Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, on Thursday night to open the NFL season, the AFC West lost some of its luster because many thought that division was the best in the league.

It’s time to think again.

The AFC North has already earned that title. The four cities in the division — Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh — have a lot in common as far as a blue-collar work ethic.

They also have strong fan bases that are largely composed of gritty, down-to-earth fans. We’re not talking about the Dallas Cowboys here.

The NFC might have the two best teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, and the Chiefs are still the favorites in the AFC because they have the best quarterback on the planet in Patrick Mahomes.

But from top to bottom, there is no more competitive division than the AFC North. In fact, all four teams have a shot at reaching the postseason.

Some like the AFC West because of the two glamour quarterbacks in Mahomes and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Others like the AFC East because the New York Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason and the Buffalo Bills have been close to a couple of Super Bowl appearances. There is also the Bill Belichick factor, the dean of all coaches still calling the shots in New England.

But the AFC North is about balance. All four teams have strong running games, can play physical defense and have quarterbacks who can take control of games. The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, about to enter his sixth season at age 26, is the old man of the group.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta put it best about two weeks ago when he said he thought Baltimore did well in free agency and the draft, but then he looked at the other teams in the division and thought they all improved as well.

“We respect all those guys,” DeCosta said. “Every game is going to be very, very challenging and very tough, but I think John [Harbaugh] will have us prepared every week.”

The road to the AFC North title has to go through Cincinnati, which has played in two straight AFC Championship games. The Bengals had the No. 7 offense in the league last season, averaging 26.1 points per game, and their defense went from 17th in 2021 to sixth in 2022.

They’re loaded again. We know the names here in Baltimore. Quarterback Joe Burrow. Wide receivers Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Running back Joe Mixon. And they added former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

What’s not to like about the Bengals?

Unlike in last season’s wild-card victory over the Ravens, Cincinnati’s offense will be more wide-open because the Bengals know Baltimore has added some weapons and Jackson is healthy again.

Jackson didn’t play in the playoffs last season because of a knee injury, but this time he’ll have new receivers such as Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and rookie Zay Flowers. He’ll also have his favorite target back in tight end Mark Andrews and a healthy Rashod Bateman at wide receiver.

By the end of last season, the Ravens had the third-best defense in the league behind San Francisco and Buffalo, and they should be dominant again this year behind linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce.

The Ravens, though, have weaknesses. They still haven’t proved they can get a consistent pass rush, and that could be problematic for a secondary that doesn’t have a shutdown cornerback.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, carries the ball for a first down in a win over the Bengals on Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Cleveland is the surprise team. It has enough talent to challenge Baltimore and Cincinnati, but these are the stumbling, bumbling Browns.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has had an entire offseason and training camp to work with the offense after being suspended for 11 games last year and has been given the authority to check in and out of plays.

Cleveland has one of the best offensive lines in the league and a top running back in Nick Chubb. On the outside, Watson can throw to receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, and big things are expected from tight end David Njoku.

The Browns beefed up their defense, too, adding former Ravens outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackles Shelby Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson to go along with superstar end Myles Garrett. Linebackers, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah return after battling injuries last season. The Browns also added former Ravens assistant and Detroit coach Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator.

I’m a big fan of Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, who hasn’t had a losing season in 16 years with the Steelers. It’s impossible to count him out because, along with Harbaugh, he is one of the top five coaches in the NFL.

If Tomlin can get second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, the Steelers could get on a roll. They’ve got two good running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, a top receiver in Diontae Johnson and two decent tight ends in Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Pittsburgh lost linebackers Devin Bush and Robert Spillane but signed Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to replace them. It’s a good trade-off. They also had a strong draft by adding offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the second.

Pittsburgh might not be as good as the other teams in the division, but the Steelers are getting better and they’ll pull some upsets.

This shapes up to be a really interesting season. Whichever team wins the AFC North has to play at a high level all season.

One loss could turn into a two or three-game losing streak, and it’s hard to see any team running away from the others because the competition is too close.

That’s why the AFC North is the best division in football.