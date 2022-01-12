Mike Preston: Injuries aren’t the only thing to blame for Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season | COMMENTARY

The Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting, and that showed again this season with their depth. But those decisions to go for late 2-point conversions in losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were poor, as were some of Harbaugh’s clock-management issues. Maybe his worst call — or no-call — happened when the Ravens were penalized for a delay of game with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter while leading 16-14 against the Los Angeles Rams. That 5-yard penalty turned a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line into a third-and-goal from the 9, a massive difference for a struggling offense.