Mike Preston: Virginia men’s lacrosse welcomes the challenge of a rare three-peat | COMMENTARY

Nearly two years ago, when the Virginia men’s lacrosse team was in position to win a second straight NCAA Division I championship, “repeat” was considered a dirty word. So, after another successful title run last season, “three-peat” was expected to be banned on the Charlottesville campus.
Instead, the term has been welcomed.
The top-ranked Cavaliers could become the first men’s lacrosse team to win three consecutive titles since Princeton did it from 1996 to 1998. Syracuse won three from 1988 to 1990, but the NCAA forced the Orange to vacate the final one because of rules infractions. The only other team to win three in a row was John Hopkins from 1978 to 1980.
Virginia won titles in 2019 and 2021 but didn’t get a chance in 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the season. Now, they get another shot at history.
“After the first championship, we treated words like defending and repeat as if they were toxic and it created such an un-fun atmosphere,” said Lars Tiffany, who has a 56-22 record since taking over as head coach in 2017. “Having to defend the title after COVID was really eye opening to me, and now trying to get a third, well, we’re not as uptight about it. We don’t talk about it a lot but if it comes up, we can laugh it off and get back to business. We’re allowing our guys to have fun.”
Tiffany, 53, is an old-school coach with a modern-day approach. He considers himself a grinder, a former defenseman at Brown who lacked skill but had plenty of determination. He was an assistant coach at Washington & Lee, Dartmouth and Penn State before becoming the head coach at Stony Brook and Brown, which eventually led him to Virginia.
Most coaches believe that repetition is the key to learning, but it has its limitations with Tiffany. Some of these college players have been participating in fall, indoor and summer leagues since they were 6 years old.
The sport has become year-round like soccer.
“I will admit, I find myself thinking through practice plans with more focus on availability and health than grinding out 10 more reps,” Tiffany said. “As coaches, we always think more is better, but would you rather be 100% sharp and 75% available, or vice-versa? Counting the season and including the preseason, this is about a five-month venture. So, I do see myself ensuring that we’re not overdoing the reps, and it’s been that way for a few years now.”
The Cavaliers are notorious for their slow starts. They don’t lose games, but they often aren’t in sync. If you’re going to beat Virginia, it’s best to catch them early in the season. Tiffany has a possible explanation for that, too.
“Slow starts? That’s probably something defective in me,” he says, laughing. “We experiment a great deal in lineups in the offseason and in the preseason. We tinker with schemes, and don’t go into the next season with the same scheme. Throughout the fall and much of January, we don’t put our starters together. We always rotate first- and second-year inexperienced players with starters and returning veterans because we want to make sure they are gaining experience. We tend not to put our starters together consistently until February 1.
“With that said, it probably does have an impact early in the season. We haven’t jelled yet, but I think that is valuable to the growth of the next generation. We’re always in the mindset where we want to reload, not rebuild.”
Reload is the appropriate term. Since going 20-13 in Tiffany’s first two seasons at Virginia, the Cavaliers have finished 17-3, 4-2 (shortened 2020 season) and 14-4 while winning two national championships. But Tiffany isn’t satisfied yet. He is a realist who knows the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big Ten have huge advantages when it comes to recruiting.
Most of their affiliates have big-time football programs, stadiums, basketball arenas and top-quality fitness and athletic centers. Virginia is in the south, which is an attraction for cold-weather players from New York and New Jersey. The two recent championship rings don’t hurt, either.
“Winning the last two titles is very beneficial, but not a foregone conclusion,” said Tiffany, whose squad earned a 21-11 win over Air Force in the season opener last Saturday. “The competition is fierce, and you’ve got to fight every day for talent. This isn’t college football where a lot of the players are getting full rides. [Alabama coach] Nick Saban can look at the top 10 or 20 recruits, and he can afford and get the top five to 10. Because of the way the system is set up, in lacrosse you have to find the known elite commodity and also find talent where there is more value.
“We’re surrounded with superior talent and that’s the simple truth. The second factor is culture. After our first year and headed into the second, that group really laid the foundations as far as sacrifices and trust. I admit, there is some luck that comes in winning a national championship, too.”
The Cavaliers do have something in common with those great Princeton teams from the 1990s. For their three championship seasons, the Tigers had what former coach Bill Tierney calls the greatest attack ever in Jesse Hubbard, Chris Massey and Jon Hess. They combined for 618 points and a 43-2 record.
That’s incredible.
Virginia doesn’t has the luxury of having the same three guys for four years, but they’ve had some great attackmen like Dox Aitken and Michael Kraus. Now the Cavaliers have the best 1-2 attack combination in the nation with graduate student Matt Moore and sophomore Connor Shellenberger, who combined for 70 goals and 76 assists in 2021, a whopping 35% of Virginia’s offensive production.
Worse yet for the opposition is that Cavaliers senior Petey LaSalla might be the best face-off specialist in the country. So, Virginia is going to be going to the goal a lot.
“We address it [pressure of winning],” Tiffany said. “If you don’t feel the pressure and the nerves, then you’re probably not ready or it’s not something you are passionate about. But when you are pursuing something you love, and other people are relying and trusting one you, than it’s a privilege to be in this position. All the little things, all the sacrifices you make, you get a chance to see that it makes a difference and very few people get to see that. They trudge along in life and don’t get the credit. Here, you get a chance to see and make a difference.”
Tierney had a similar experience at Princeton. He tried to never let his Tigers look too far ahead, but once the wins started piling up, the team goals became more focused.
“It’s like once they start winning then they realize, ‘Wow, if we keep going and doing what we’re doing, we can be really good and do something special,’” Tierney said. “You’ve got to have your share of luck, fate, or whatever you want call it, too, and then you’ve got to deal with injuries. It all has to fall in your favor.
“Virginia has depth, athleticism and skill. They are loaded with talent and they play with a joy. Lars does a great job with the talent he has, especially on offense, so they could win four or five [titles] in a row. None of this stuff is impossible. You really never know.”
HIGH POINT@NO. 1 VIRGINIA
Sunday, 3 p.m.
Stream: ACC Network Extra