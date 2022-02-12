Mike Preston: Virginia men’s lacrosse welcomes the challenge of a rare three-peat | COMMENTARY

“Winning the last two titles is very beneficial, but not a foregone conclusion,” said Tiffany, whose squad earned a 21-11 win over Air Force in the season opener last Saturday. “The competition is fierce, and you’ve got to fight every day for talent. This isn’t college football where a lot of the players are getting full rides. [Alabama coach] Nick Saban can look at the top 10 or 20 recruits, and he can afford and get the top five to 10. Because of the way the system is set up, in lacrosse you have to find the known elite commodity and also find talent where there is more value.