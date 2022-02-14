Mike Preston on Super Bowl 56: Rams coach Sean McVay kept his stars shining bright; Aaron Donald should’ve been MVP | COMMENTARY

Before then, the Rams had only 52 yards of total offense in the second half. But on this last drive, Stafford, who completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, just dinked and dunked his way down the field. Besides the game-winning touchdown, Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the last drive. The game might not have been decided so late if Beckham Jr. didn’t leave the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. He had two catches for 52 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown catch in the opening quarter.