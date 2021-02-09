Mike Preston’s observations on Todd Bowles’ masterful Super Bowl, Tom Brady, Ravens hires and more | COMMENTARY

Besides the losing, the other knock on Bowles was that he was too robotic and unemotional. Sorry, every coach can’t be as dramatic as the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay or as animated as the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll. Also, Hall of Fame coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys’ Tom Landry and the Minnesota Vikings’ Bud Grant weren’t known for their charm on game day, and the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick is the king of the stone faces.