Quarterback
Lamar Jackson showed no effects from the quadriceps injury. If it was still there, it was hard to see. He ran the option plays well and his ball-handling, except for one fumble on a snap, was nearly perfect. Jackson can still be inconsistent as far as accuracy sometimes on short passes but is throwing the long ball better than ever. He again proved he was the Most Valuable Player for either team on the field. Grade: A
Running backs
Halfback Mark Ingram II showed his ability to run both inside and outside, and displayed some speed turning the corner. Once he gets his shoulder pads squared at the line of scrimmage and turns the corner, he is hard to bring down. The Ravens will need to use him more as an inside-outside threat in the postseason instead of just having Jackson run on the perimeter. Grade: A-
Offensive line
Both tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and James Hurst, did well hooking the ends to get Jackson and Ingram around the corner. Hurst was starting for Ronnie Stanley (concussion) at left tackle and he performed well one-on-one. It never got to the point where the Ravens had to help him a lot in pass protection. Both guards, Marshal Yanda and Bradley Bozeman, got movement quickly off the snap on running plays. Grade A-
Receivers
Despite opposing teams knowing that Jackson loves to throw to his tight ends, the Jets didn’t do anything to slow them down. Tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews have become major parts of the offense, especially inside of the red zone. Receivers were basically a complementary part of the offense, but this group, especially rookie receiver Marquise Brown, came up big. Brown even threw some good blocks. Grade: A
Defensive line
The Jets came in with one of the worst offensive lines and offenses in the NFL, but they blocked the Ravens well. The Jets got good movement on tackles Brandon Williams and Domata Peko Sr., who plays high at times, allowing linemen to get into his body. Despite a subpar performance against the run, Williams and Michael Pierce got some occasional pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold. Grade: C
Linebackers
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon put some token pressure on Darnold but was far from dominating. As a group, the Ravens outside linebackers didn’t manufacture much of a pass rush in the first half, and only got pressure once the game got out of control. Inside linebackers Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor had solid games but they weren’t significant supporters inside the tackles either. Overall, not a good day for this group either. Grade: C
Secondary
The Ravens seemed sluggish and slow for the second straight week in pass coverage. Safeties Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark were decent in run support but the Jets still had a lot of receivers open and the cornerbacks missed quite a few tackles. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey turned in another strong game. Grade: C
Special teams
This might have been the worst performance of the year. The Ravens had problems covering kick and punt returns. Justin Tucker missed an extra-point attempt, the snaps appeared to be off on two PATs and they allowed a blocked punt for a touchdown. Grade: F
Coaching
The Ravens had a short week of practice after coming off a physical game against the Buffalo Bills. Offensively, the Ravens took the Jets apart but gave a less-than-average performance on defense. Coach John Harbaugh will do a lot of teaching on special teams this week. Grade: C+