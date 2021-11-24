Mike Preston: Ravens might be on to something special with young wide receiver corps | COMMENTARY

Duvernay (23 catches, 203 yards, two touchdowns) is a little bigger and taller than Brown, and just as fast. Like Brown, he can play outside or in the slot and can draw a lot of mismatches with No. 3 safeties or cornerbacks in the middle. Proche hasn’t caught a pass yet, but he has some of the best hands on the team — which he proved with a big preseason. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he can earn in a crowded Ravens receivers room, which also includes Miles Boykin and Sammy Watkins (22 catches, 347 yards). He can become a critical third-down possession type like Julian Edelman was with quarterback Tom Brady when both were in New England.