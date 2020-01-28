Preston: Like the Marines, the Ravens are looking for a few more good, tough men | COMMENTARY

A few weeks ago, I wrote that the 2000 Ravens defense would take the 2019 Ravens offense apart because they were physical and had too many tough guys. The Ravens had great athleticism back then with their linebackers in Lewis, Peter Boulware and Jamie Sharper, but they also had two ornery defensive tackles in Tony Siragusa and Sam Adams. And they had the quiet “thug”, the player who set the tone in defensive end Rob Burnett.