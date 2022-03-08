Mike Preston: Ravens should be in no rush to offer QB Lamar Jackson contract extension | COMMENTARY

Jackson’s improvement has stagnated. His supporters will point out that he has a 37-12 record as a starter and is the first quarterback in the NFL to have 35 career victories before the age of 25. That’s a great accomplishment, and so are the two Pro Bowls and the league MVP honor he won in 2019, but Jackson missed the last three games of last season with an ankle injury. In Week 10, a 22-10 loss to Miami, the Dolphins left a blueprint on how to beat Jackson with constant pressure from the outside or blitzes — Cover 0 packages.