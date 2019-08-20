Ravens’ dual-threat Patrick Ricard on the verge of transforming from a project to a significant role player

“The increased pressure has come from learning from [defensive line coach] Joe Cullen, of gaining the understanding of when the protection slides to me, I have to slide away,” Ricard said. “Of also understanding of what I have to do, what others are doing, what games we’re playing inside. This is also my second year of having ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] as the DC of defense, and having that foundation from last year to this year has made me more comfortable.”